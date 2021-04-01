Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Drivers, Research Methodology and Forecast Till 2027

The rising IoT-based system adoption in several industries and large amounts of data processing in the telecommunication industry is driving the demand for the market.

The global Cloud Data Back-Up & Recovery Market is forecasted to be worth USD 19.91 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The concept of computer virtualization has the ability to reduce the cost of a data center by around 25%. This strategy is now increasingly being adopted by the majority of data centers, which is expected to further drive market growth. However, data compliance problem owing to the lack of standardized guideline is expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures to click Here: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/200

Key Highlights From The Report

In April 2020, The general availability of the latest Veeam Backup for Microsoft Azure, an enterprise-ready cloud backup and recovery solution, was announced by Veeam Software, the pioneer in backup solutions that provide Cloud Data Management. This latest offering would allow consumers and service providers to migrate more applications and data to Azure and to secure cloud services in Azure cost-effectively, efficiently, and securely. Moreover, the portable backup framework of Veeam allows full Cloud Mobility in a multi-cloud environment, with recovery, backup, and migration.

It is expected that the BFSI segment will hold the largest market share throughout the forecast timeframe since the banking sector has received a massive boost by effective online banking through cloud technologies.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast timeframe due to the rapid adoption of cloud computing services among various industries.

Key participants include Dell Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Acronis International GmbH, CA Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Commvault, Veeam Software, and NetApp, Inc., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Cloud Data Back-Up & Recovery Market on the basis of software, deployment model, organization, end-use, and region:

Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Data Reduction Data Replication Data Retention

Deployment Model (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hybrid Private Public

Organization (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Retail Manufacturing BFSI IT and Telecommunications Healthcare Education Government Others



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Click here to Get customization@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/200

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Cloud Data Back Up & Recovery Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cloud Data Back Up & Recovery Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. The rise in adoption of machine virtualization by data centers

4.2.2.2. The increasing IoT-based system adoption in several industries

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Compliance issues for various applications

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Cloud Data Back Up & Recovery Market By Software Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Software Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Data Reduction

5.1.2. Data Replication

5.1.3. Data Retention

Chapter 6. Cloud Data Back Up & Recovery Market By Deployment Model Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. Deployment Model Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Hybrid

6.1.2. Private

6.1.3. Public

READ MORE…!

Browse Detailed Research report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cloud-data-back-up-recovery-market

Thank you for reading our report. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of our clients.