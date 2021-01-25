Cloud Computing in Higher Education Market is Expected to Grow at CAGR 25.4% over the Forecast Years, owing to the Increasing Demand for Faster Processing Power that Aids for Research Activities across Higher Education Sector, says Absolute Markets Insights

The development of higher education is being increasingly promoted by government organizations around the globe. Cloud computing has emerged as an important component in higher education. In India, for instance, seven higher education institutes have incorporated cloud computing content from Amazon Web Services (AWS) into their IT syllabus to help the engineering students familiarize themselves with the world of cloud computing. These institutions are increasingly using cloud computing services from leading providers such as Microsoft, Google, IBM Corporation and AWS, amongst others, and are leveraging their higher computational power for research purposes. Studies show that around 67% of the global universities relied on cloud computing platforms for the completion of their day-to-day activities. Microsoft Azure, for instance, provides researchers around the world with a flexible platform that supports multiple programming languages and frameworks. The University of Toronto, for example, uses Microsoft Azure to reduce the latency, as cloud computing service offered by Microsoft can resolve issues at a faster rate as compared to legacy servers. A process that took around 36 hours is now being completed in under two minutes since the adoption of the cloud computing platform. Cloud providers also provide attractive subscription packages for higher education organizations. For example, Microsoft grants enables the students and researchers to avail Windows Azure free of cost for 12 months. There is also an emphasis on combining online learning with classroom learning with the help of blended learning. CoreStack, for instance, offers a product called Cloud Lab as a Service (CLaaS). CLaaS is a virtual platform that enables technical students and researchers to practice labs anytime through the medium of a cloud. These programs will supplement classroom learning. The deployment time can be decreased by about 70%. Therefore, the higher demand for optimizing learning through the help of higher computing power offered by cloud computing platforms is a leading cause for the growth of the global cloud computing in higher education market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the higher education industry. Universities and colleges are now offering classes through video conferencing platforms, and resources are now being uploaded to cloud platforms which makes it easier for the students to download them. Virtual labs are now being hosted on the cloud platform. The ease of scalability offered by cloud platforms which enables the universities to expand their student pool and storage activities is helping in the higher adoption of cloud-based platforms during the pandemic. AI and Blockchain-based labs that allow the students to familiarize with these advanced technologies are being offered by cloud computing providers. Therefore, the COVID-19 crisis is expected to have a positive impact on the global cloud computing in higher education market in the coming years.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global cloud computing in higher education market. The cloud computing in higher education market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Global Cloud Computing in Higher Education Market

By Service Model SaaS (Software as a Service) PaaS (Platform as a Service) IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service)

By Deployment Mode Private Cloud Public Cloud Hybrid Cloud Community Cloud

By Applications Administration and Management Facilities Management Students Admissions Human Resource Management Accounting Tools Alumni Relationship Management Fundraising, Grant and Awards Management Other Operations Smart Classroom Instructor Led Training Distance Learning and Blended Learning Surveillance and Security Others

By End User Private Educational Institutions Public Educational Institutions

By Region:

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



