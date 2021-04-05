Cloud Collaboration Market Technology Growth and Business Outlook 2021 to 2025 | Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc, Oracle Corporation

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Cloud Collaboration market in its latest report titled, “Cloud Collaboration Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Cloud Collaboration market was valued at USD 29.62 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.43%, over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Key Players in the Global Cloud Collaboration Market: Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc, Oracle Corporation, HighQ Solutions, IBM Corporation, Box Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Jive Software Inc, Mitel Networks Corp, Intralinks Holdings Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Hyperoffice, Atlassian Corporation PLC, Adobe Systems, Zoho Corporation, and Others.

Industry News and Update:

In Feb 2018, Cisco completed its acquisition of BroadSoft, which would accelerate Cisco’s cloud strategy and collaboration portfolio by adding the industry’s leading cloud calling and contact center solutions to Cisco’s leading calling, meetings, messaging, customer care, hardware endpoints, and services portfolio.

Key Market Trends:

Cloud Collaboration in North America is Driven by the Adoption of Cloud Computing

Cloud collaboration in the region is mainly driven by businesses that are adopting cloud computing to increase capacity and productivity. Companies in the region are moving beyond the public cloud and stepping into a new era of hybrid IT that combines public cloud, private cloud, and traditional IT. These organizations have implemented a hybrid cloud strategy as it is helping them to improve the way they run their business and deliver services to customers.

As per the Right Scale’s State of the Cloud Report 2018, over 80% of the North American and European companies are using a complex deployment model in the cloud, i.e., 51% of the hybrid and 21% implementing a multi-cloud strategy, with an average of five cloud providers. This has further stimulated the cloud collaboration demand. With automation trends prominent in the region, it has become increasingly important for industries to look for solutions that can offer services to reduce infrastructure costs.

Also, the increased electronic device penetration has resulted in the high adoption of BYOD, which has forced companies to adopt cloud collaboration to address employee needs. Furthermore, the presence of prominent start-ups with an aggressive BYOD policy and freedom for employees has augmented the growth of the cloud collaboration market.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2026 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Browse Complete Report details with Table of Content:

This Cloud Collaboration Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2021 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

