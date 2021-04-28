Cloud Billing Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecasts Report 2027 The report firstly introduced the Cloud Billing basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

The global Cloud Billing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 8.84 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Cloud billing ensures cost-efficiency as they reduce the IT infrastructure and resources, which leads to the adoption of these services. It also offers various benefits such as increased transparency in charging and billing processes, virtualized workplaces, simplified operations, flexibility to upscale, and enhanced performance.

The use of cloud billing improves the record-keeping procedure, which makes it faster to access and also provides the ability to access information from anywhere. The increasing popularity of service-oriented culture and consumer-oriented services are fueling the demand for the product. The cloud billing services enable services that focus on both functional as well as non-functional requirements. An increase in demand for centralized and convergent billing solutions and a rise in demand for billing operations are propelling the growth of the market.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Key Highlights From The Report

Cloud billing solutions are tools that are used to bill for cloud-based infrastructure and software. These solutions can be deployed on-premises or cloud themselves. The segment will hold a significant share of xx% in 2019.

A public cloud is a multi-tenant platform with millions of users. Large public clouds have complicated billing models. For e.g., AWS provides “on-demand instances,” which the company refers to as “pay as you go.”

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) is a rapid computing infrastructure, managed and provisioned, over the internet. It swiftly scales up and down with demand, allowing one to pay for only what they use.

SMEs have a low marketing budget and often lack the resources needed to transition to cloud-based services. However, intense competition in the market has encouraged these companies to invest in cloud billing solutions and gain information from large data for business growth.

The telecommunication sector dominated the market for cloud billing. The sector is witnessing a massive increase in subscribers, and the advent of 5G has also encouraged the demand for the service. The telecommunication sector is adopting opportunities for digital transformation at a rapid pace.

The Asia Pacific region will witness a high growth rate owing to the rise in adoption of cost-effective technology by small and medium-sized enterprises as well as large enterprises. Benefits such as high scalability are also expected to propel the market demand.

Key participants include SAP, Oracle, Aria Systems, Recurly, Cerillion, ConnectWise, Salesforce, Zuora, Chargify, and AppDirect, among others.

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Solution

Services

Billing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Subscription

Usage-based

One-Time

Others

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Private

Public

Service Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

IaaS

PaaS

SaaS

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

BFSI

IT

Telecommunications

Education

Consumer Goods and Retail

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Others

The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Cloud Billing industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting. When studying the micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the Cloud Billing industry.

Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cloud-billing-market

