Cloud Based VDI Market: Revenue Analysis Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cloud Based VDI Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global cloud based VDI market size reached a strong growth in 2019. A cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) is a technology that is utilized to create a virtualized desktop environment on a remote server setup. This is used by various organizations and enterprises to virtually access the required data and files through login credentials. This assists in achieving the business developments of the organization from a remote location by delivering the virtual desktop image over a centralized network to mobile phones, computers and other devices of users. This can be further used by them to interact with the operating system and its applications in real-time. It also provides enhanced security and decreased infrastructure costs when compared with on-premises VDI. As a result, it is widely employed across the healthcare, education and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors.

Global Cloud-Based VDI Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing digitization and virtualization in numerous organizations across the globe. Cloud-based VDI forms an essential component of several enterprises due to the increasing need for centralizing applications and end user data. This aids them in providing enhanced backup and reliable computing solutions to their customers. It also assists in improving data security, workforce mobility and centralized management, thereby providing a thrust to the market growth. This is further supported by the growing need for fast and reliable computing solutions across numerous industries and the ever-evolving end user computing policies. Apart from this, cloud-based VDIs are now being widely equipped with advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR), to offer improved performance to end users. This, along with the growing investments in research and development (R&D) activities, is anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market. The growing adoption of the hybrid deployment model that offers the flexibility of computational infrastructure on the premise, as well as the accessibility to the public cloud infrastructure, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the emerging trend of Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) in the corporate sector, along with advancements in mobile technology. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to witness robust growth during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Deployment:

Private

Public

Hybrid

Market Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Telecom and IT

Educations

Other

Market Breakup by End User:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Dell Inc.

Hp Inc.

International Business Machines

Microsoft Corporation

NComputing Co. Ltd.

Rackspace Us Inc.

Vmware Inc.

