Cloud-based Email Security Market Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook 2021 to 2026

The global cloud-based email security market was valued at USD 762.82 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 1246.99 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.68%, during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. According to 99 Firms, a prominent email market vendor in the global market, there were about 3.9 billion email users worldwide in 2019, which is expected to reach approximately 4.3 billion in 2023. According to the data port, 45% of emails are spam, and email spam costs businesses about USD 20.5 billion annually. The growth of the cyber environment and related technologies paved the way for new threats. Cyberattacks are highly targeted, persistent, and technologically advanced.

Top Companies in the Global Cloud-based Email Security Market are Cisco Systems Inc., Proofpoint Inc., Trend Micro Inc., Fortinet Inc., Forcepoint LLC, Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Corporation), Mimecast Inc., Sophos Group PLC, Dell Technologies Inc., FireEye Inc. and Other

Industry News and Updates:

– February 2020 – Cisco Systems Inc. incorporated its security products into a single, cloud-native security platform called Cisco SecureX, which helps customers to strengthen security across all of their networks, endpoints, clouds, and application deployments. This increased visibility provides benefits to the customers, given the sheer size of Ciscos security portfolio, which includes various firewalls, web and email services, malware protection, and intrusion detection systems.

– September 2019 – Proofpoint, Inc., announced a partnership and integration with CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, to provide organizations worldwide with advanced threat protection across email and endpoints. In the initial combination, Proofpoints superior Targeted Attack Protection (TAP) security intelligence will feed threat intelligence on malicious email attachments into CrowdStrike Falcon to enhance device security and stop attackers.

Key Market Trends

BFSI is Expected to Hold Major Share

– The financial sector generates a massive volume of data generated by its customers. Banks and financial organizations are increasingly employing services to store and analyze complex data to use the collected data through various data points and improve customer satisfaction. Additionally, with higher customer expectations, growing technological capabilities, and regulatory requirements, banking institutions are pushed to adopt a proactive approach to security. This has resulted in incorporating cloud-based security platforms.

– Cloud-based email solutions can help reduce implementation time and costs for banks trying to keep pace with regulations regarding organizational access control. The data is exponentially growing, with an increase in the number of e-transactions. Email exchanges within this sector, among employees and customers, contain crucial valuable information that is rather lucrative and can result in a high gain for hackers. Moreover, organizations in the investment banking sector, which use emails as a primary mode of communication, both internally and externally, are taking measures to encrypt and limit eavesdropping and hacking of their email accounts.

– To secure their IT processes and systems, secure customer critical data, and comply with government regulations, private and public banking institutions are focused on implementing the latest technology to prevent cyberattacks. Furthermore, with higher customer expectations, growing technological capabilities, and regulatory requirements, banking institutions are pushed to adopt a proactive approach to security. Cybercriminals are increasingly using a sophisticated range of tactics. Denial of services, phishing email attacks, and social engineering are the most expensive attack types for financial services firms.

– Machine learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are expected to emerge as a most sought-out solution in the future, as cybercriminals are also using similar capabilities to break in. It is expected to attract more investments in strengthening security capabilities by the organizations to counter and mitigate such risks. Moreover, according to Cisco Systems, by 2021, 70% of public and private companies are expected to be using cloud email services. The access to email from anywhere and on any device states that it is essential for organizations to protect themselves from increasingly prevalent threats.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

– North America is a primary hub for all the major organizations across the world. The expansion of the various end-user industries and the growth of IoT are driving the demand for smart devices and mobiles in the region. The risks of attacks that can impact the market vary from individuals and corporates to the governments. Thus, securing the data has become a priority in the region. Moreover, cyberattacks in the North American region, especially in the United States, are rising rapidly. They have reached an all-time high, primarily owing to the rapidly increasing number of connected devices in the region.

– In 2019, Americans lost more than USD 70,000 to Nigerian Prince Scams, according to 99 firms. According to Spamlaws, 26.5% of all unwanted emails are related to financial matters, the third biggest spam email category, and scams and frauds account for about 2.5 % of all spam emails, where identity theft is the goal of 73% of those. According to IBM, 59% of ransomware attacks are delivered via email. In 2019, many municipalities in the United States had recorded ransomware attacks, which have cost these companies a substantial recovery. For instance, Baltimore spent over USD 18.2 million in regaining its access to its connected systems. Also, 23 towns in Texas and two towns in Florida faced system lockdown due to ransomware recently.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

