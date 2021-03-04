Cloud-based Contact Center Market Along With Covid-19 Impact Reviews and Analysis 2021 Along With Study Reports 2025; ConnectFirst,Inc., CiscoSystems,Inc., Mitel Networks Corporation

The Cloud-based Contact Center Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Cloud-based Contact Center report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Cloud-based Contact Center report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The cloud-based contact center market was valued at USD 13.67 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach USD 44.86 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 23.11% over the forecast period (2021 – 2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Cloud-based Contact Center Market: ConnectFirst,Inc., CiscoSystems,Inc., Mitel Networks Corporation, Interactive Intelligence Group,Inc., Incontact,Inc., X,Inc., Aspect Software, Liveops Social, Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories,Inc., 3clogic,Inc., Oracle Corporation, Five,Inc., and others.

Some of the key developments in the area are:

– April 2019 – ZephyrTel, announced that it signed a telecom-focused strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to migrate ZephyrTel solutions to AWS, including OASIS Cloud Contact Centre.

– September 2019 – Avaya rolled out new features to its Cliud-based Contact Center offerings. These include (a) Avaya IX Teamspace – provides media chat and messaging capabilities among customers, agents and back-office staff ; (b) Avaya IX Dashboard – an open, modular dashboard that delivers a snapshot of the performance of the customer journey and associated customer experience with improved analytics; (c) Agent Scripting – a browser-based call-flow scripting platform that provides the ability to define inbound and outbound call flows.

Key Market Trends

BFSI to Witness the Highest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period

– The BFSI sector is expected to witness significant growth for cloud-based contact centers. Many financial institutions are adopting cloud-based solutions in order to make the facilities convenient. The banking industry is becoming digital with the increased adoption of cloud platforms.

– For instance, Ameyo, a computer software enterprise offers cloud-based contact center software for the banking sector. According to Ameyo, the customer base for BFSI companies is becoming huge, thus creating the need for high levels of customer service. The customer interactions in the Banks and other Financial Institutions are very sensitive. It requires a sophisticated customer interaction software that helps to store, process and analyze the data in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

– According to Financial News London, 80% of banks IT spending is on legacy technology maintenance, and up to USD 300 million is spent every year managing and maintaining these disparate systems. This factor is forcing banks to invest in a cloud solution, whether it be on-premises or private and public cloud services, to achieve greater scalability and integrated communication between disparate systems.

Europe is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Market

– Europe region acts as the headquarter of some of the most important tech hubs in the world and a significant driver and adopter of modern technology. Cost and compliance concerns in the region have driven many organization to migrate to the cloud and enable employee mobility.

– For instance, many European countries are investing heavily in its digital infrastructures, but private and public initiatives have been launched to fill the skills gap and alsoaccelerate the rate of cloud adoption. For instance, the governments of Bulgaria, Poland, and Romania have committed to enhancing their digital infrastructures, while the government of Ukraine is well ahead of its target to double the spending on ICT research and development, by 2020.

– Call centers are an important part of many industries in the United Kingdom. It is expected that nearly one in five call center agents in the United Kingdom work in the finance sector, which is responsible for 18% of the entire workforce. Numerous other sectors are also significant in the UK call center industry, including telemarketing, public sectors, IT and telecommunications, and utility providers. Moreover, the contact center sector continues to grow in Spain.

– According to Germany Trade and Invest (GTAI), Germany’s contact center industry is booming and helping companies worldwide with its CRM needs in Europe and abroad. Hence, with the adoption of cloud-based services across Germany, the United Kingdom, and Spain, the European market is expected to grow over the forecast period.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Cloud-based Contact Center Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

