Cloud-Based Computing Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 | IBM. Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services, Oracle

Global cloud-based computing market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1031.36 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising adoption of hybrid cloud service and increasing number of small and medium sized enterprises are the factors for the growth of this market.
Market Definition: Global Cloud-based computing Market
Cloud computing is the delivery of any services such as networking, software, storage and others over the internet. This can either be private or public in which public cloud sell services to the people on the internet and private cloud is usually used by organization in which services are provided to the limited number of the people. They are divided into three service models- platform as a service, software as a service and infrastructure as a service. These cloud computing are very beneficial as they are cost effective, improves performance, enhance productivity and has the ability to scale elastically. They are widely used in industries such as banking, manufacturing, media, healthcare,, energy utilities and others.
Market Drivers:
- Rising automation and agility is driving the market growth
- Increasing demand to deliver enhanced customer experience will also accelerate the growth of this market
- Growing demand from end users as it offer consumption-based billing which will also propel the market growth
- Increased cost saving and good return on investment is also contributing as a factor for the growth of this market
Market Restraints:
- Lack of skilled and trained professional will restrain the market growth
- Increasing concern associated with the data privacy and access will also restrain the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Cloud-based computing Market
By Service Model
- Infrastructure as a Service
- Platform as a Service
- Software as a Service
By Deployment Model
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid Cloud
By Organization Size
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
By Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
- IT and Telecommunications
- Government and Public Sector
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Manufacturing
- Energy and Utilities
- Media and Entertainment
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Others
By Workload
- Storage, Backup, and Disaster Recovery
- Application Development and Testing
- Database Management
- Business Analytics
- Integration and Orchestration
- Customer Relationship Management
- Enterprise Resource Management
- Collaboration and Content Management
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In April 2019, Google announced the launch of their new open from Google Cloud Anthos which will help the users to access any applications from anywhere. This will help the user manage and track their workloads in their data center on the Google cloud without making any changes. It is completely a software based solutions and one can install it on existing hardware
- In August 2018, One97 Communications Limited announced the launch of their new artificial cloud computing platform Paytm AI Cloud for India which is specially designed for the online payment portal. The company has partnered with the Alibaba for Cloud Computing Infrastructure and with DingTalk they will be offering messaging solutions. This is very beneficial for the companies who require high- quality solutions and instant solutions for better workflow
Competitive Analysis
Global cloud-based computing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cloud-based computing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cloud-based computing market are IBM Corporation. Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Oracle, Alibaba Cloud, VMware, Inc., Intel Corporation, RACKSPACE US, INC., Adobe, Verizon, CenturyLink., FUJITSU, NTT Communications Corporation, Kamatera, Inc., DigitalOcean, LLC., MassiveGRID, Liquid Web, LLC, Salesforce.com, inc., Charter Communications, Pivotal Software, Inc., CloudSigma Holding AG and others.
The Cloud-Based Computing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Cloud-Based Computing market.
Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Cloud-Based Computing market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.
Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Cloud-Based Computing market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Cloud-Based Computing. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2021
- Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Global Cloud-Based Computing market by product
- Comparison by product
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Global Cloud-Based Computing market by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Global Cloud-Based Computing market by offline distribution channel
- Global Cloud-Based Computing market by online distribution channel
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Global Cloud-Based Computing market by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Global licensed Cloud-Based Computing market by geography
- Regional comparison
- Licensed Cloud-Based Computing market in Americas
- Licensed Cloud-Based Computing market in EMEA
- Licensed Cloud-Based Computing market in APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
