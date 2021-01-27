Cloud-Based Computing Market Report To Observer Significant Development – Industry Opportunities To 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Cloud-Based Computing Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Cloud-Based Computing industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Cloud-Based Computing Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global cloud-based computing market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1031.36 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising adoption of hybrid cloud service and increasing number of small and medium sized enterprises are the factors for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Cloud-based computing Market

Cloud computing is the delivery of any services such as networking, software, storage and others over the internet. This can either be private or public in which public cloud sell services to the people on the internet and private cloud is usually used by organization in which services are provided to the limited number of the people. They are divided into three service models- platform as a service, software as a service and infrastructure as a service. These cloud computing are very beneficial as they are cost effective, improves performance, enhance productivity and has the ability to scale elastically. They are widely used in industries such as banking, manufacturing, media, healthcare,, energy utilities and others.

Market Drivers:

Rising automation and agility is driving the market growth

Increasing demand to deliver enhanced customer experience will also accelerate the growth of this market

Growing demand from end users as it offer consumption-based billing which will also propel the market growth

Increased cost saving and good return on investment is also contributing as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Lack of skilled and trained professional will restrain the market growth

Increasing concern associated with the data privacy and access will also restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Cloud-based computing Market

By Service Model

Infrastructure as a Service

Platform as a Service

Software as a Service

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

IT and Telecommunications

Government and Public Sector

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

By Workload

Storage, Backup, and Disaster Recovery

Application Development and Testing

Database Management

Business Analytics

Integration and Orchestration

Customer Relationship Management

Enterprise Resource Management

Collaboration and Content Management

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Google announced the launch of their new open from Google Cloud Anthos which will help the users to access any applications from anywhere. This will help the user manage and track their workloads in their data center on the Google cloud without making any changes. It is completely a software based solutions and one can install it on existing hardware

In August 2018, One97 Communications Limited announced the launch of their new artificial cloud computing platform Paytm AI Cloud for India which is specially designed for the online payment portal. The company has partnered with the Alibaba for Cloud Computing Infrastructure and with DingTalk they will be offering messaging solutions. This is very beneficial for the companies who require high- quality solutions and instant solutions for better workflow

Competitive Analysis

Global cloud-based computing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cloud-based computing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cloud-based computing market are IBM Corporation. Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Oracle, Alibaba Cloud, VMware, Inc., Intel Corporation, RACKSPACE US, INC., Adobe, Verizon, CenturyLink., FUJITSU, NTT Communications Corporation, Kamatera, Inc., DigitalOcean, LLC., MassiveGRID, Liquid Web, LLC, Salesforce.com, inc., Charter Communications, Pivotal Software, Inc., CloudSigma Holding AG and others.

The Cloud-Based Computing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Cloud-Based Computing market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Cloud-Based Computing market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Cloud-Based Computing market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Cloud-Based Computing. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2021

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global Cloud-Based Computing market by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global Cloud-Based Computing market by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Global Cloud-Based Computing market by offline distribution channel

Global Cloud-Based Computing market by online distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global Cloud-Based Computing market by end-user

Comparison by end-user

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global licensed Cloud-Based Computing market by geography

Regional comparison

Licensed Cloud-Based Computing market in Americas

Licensed Cloud-Based Computing market in EMEA

Licensed Cloud-Based Computing market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

