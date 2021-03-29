Cloud Backup & Recovery Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2028

The global cloud backup & recovery market is expected to reach a market size of USD 20.69 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global cloud backup & recovery industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth.

Key market participants include Microsoft Corporation, Veritas Technologies LLC, Carbonite, Inc., Actifio, Inc., Acronis International GmbH, Broadcom Inc., CommVault Systems, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Redstor Limited, and Rackspace, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cloud backup & recovery market on the basis of type, user type, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Hybrid Public Private

User Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) SMEs Large Enterprise

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) BFSI Healthcare Manufacturing Education Government Retail Telecommunication & IT Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



