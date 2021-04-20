Cloud Backup & Recovery Market Share, Size, Industry Analysis, Demand, Growth and Research Report 2020-2028

Increasing adoption of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) cloud computing is expected to further accelerate growth of the global cloud backup & recovery market going ahead. Rising adoption of cloud computing among SMEs is also expected to propel growth of the market in future. However, concerns regarding cloud storage privacy and security are key factors expected to hamper global cloud backup & recovery market growth during the forecast period.

The report is a granular assessment of this particular business sphere and entirely covers the dynamic competitive landscape of the market. The document offers key insights into the market positions of these players alongside their gross earnings. Furthermore, it elaborates on each of the market segments, with detailed scrutiny of the development scope and competitive scenario of the regional fragments of the market. The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Cloud Backup & Recovery market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Report Objectives:

Examine the size of the global Cloud Backup & Recovery market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Cloud Backup & Recovery market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Cloud Backup & Recovery market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Cloud Backup & Recovery market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Cloud Backup & Recovery market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Cloud Backup & Recovery market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Key participants include Microsoft Corporation, Veritas Technologies LLC, Carbonite, Inc., Actifio, Inc., Acronis International GmbH, Broadcom Inc., CommVault Systems, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Redstor Limited, and Rackspace, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cloud backup & recovery market on the basis of type, user type, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Hybrid Public Private

User Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) SMEs Large Enterprise

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) BFSI Healthcare Manufacturing Education Government Retail Telecommunication & IT Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Cloud Backup & Recovery Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued….