Cloud Backup Market Is 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – IBM Corporation, Dell EMC, Backblaze Inc., Acronis International GmbH

The Cloud Backup Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 24% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026)

Top Leading Companies of Global Cloud Backup Market are IBM Corporation, Dell EMC, Backblaze Inc., Acronis International GmbH, Arcserve LLC, Rubrik, Veritas Technologies, Barracuda Networks, Inc., Carbonite, Inc., Commvault Systems, Inc., Cohesity, Inc. and others.

– June 2020 – Otava extended its cloud solution by adding Otava Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365. The new Software as a Service (SaaS) offering provides a backup service powered by Veeam for users of Microsoft 365 online applications.

– April 2020 – Veeam Software collaborated with Microsoft Azure to provide its New Veeam Backup, an enterprise-ready cloud backup and recovery solution for Microsoft Azure. The new offering will enable customers and service providers to move more applications and data to Azure and to cost-effectively, securely, and easily protect cloud applications and data in Azure.

BFSI Expected to Exhibit Maximum Adoption

– The Banking Industry is rapidly adopting digital banking and investment solutions, which is also augmenting the demand for cloud computing in the BFSI industry. It provides greater business agility and scalability to the organizations in the industry. Several financial service organizations are migrating to cloud solutions to deliver innovation, customization, and security to gain a competitive edge.

– According to Capgemini, cloud solutions are helping the banks to significantly cut expenses by slashing infrastructure costs by a quarter and potentially saving about USD 15 billion by 2019. Hence, many vendors are providing IaaS and PaaS applications to eliminate the need to manage to host, maintaining, updating, and scaling service operations. These trends are expected to boost further the adoption of cloud backup solutions in the BFSI industry.

– Further, the increasing instances of data breaches in the banking sector are propelling the banks to adopt cloud backup solutions, which will enable them to recover from any disaster. Public cloud solutions provide an enhanced backup resource to ensure business continuity despite a disaster.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

-The Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, South Africa)

