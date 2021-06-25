Cloud Backup Market Growth, Outlook, Demand, Key player Analysis and Opportunity 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cloud Backup Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, The global cloud backup market grew at a CAGR of around 22% during 2014-2019. Cloud backup, or online backup, refers to the method of uploading data to a remote, cloud-based server. It provides solutions for data and applications with the help of a network or internet connection to a physical and virtual backup service. The service offers cloud computing resources to create, edit, manage and restore data and application backup. It supports the data stored in and accessed from multiple distributed and connected resources, consuming lesser bandwidth to transfer data over the public cloud. As a result, cloud backup is extensively employed by companies, hosting providers, and cloud service providers.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cloud-backup-market/requestsample

The global cloud backup market is primarily driven by the increasing volume of data generated across various industries. The adoption of cloud backup services is also facilitated by the emerging trend of Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD), which generates a massive amount of data. Cloud backup solutions are used for simple management and monitoring, real-time backup and recovery, data duplication, as well as customer support. The rising adoption of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) among SMEs and the growing prevalence of hybrid cloud is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in remote working due to stringent lockdown measures initiated by governments, which has escalated the demand for cloud backup solutions across the globe. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global cloud backup market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Acronis International GmbH (Acronis AG)

Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.)

Asigra Inc.

Barracuda Networks Inc. (Thoma Bravo LP)

Carbonite Inc. (OpenText Corporation)

Code42 Software Inc.

Datto Inc.

Dropbox Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Veeam Software GmbH

Vmware Inc. (Dell Technologies).

Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Services

Breakup by Service Provider:

Cloud Service Provider

Telecom and Communication Service Provider

Managed Service Provider

Others

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Consumer Goods and Retail

Education

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Telecommunication and ITES

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cloud-backup-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

United States 3D Printing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-3d-printing-market

Latin America OTT Platform Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/latin-america-ott-platform-market

Homeland Security Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/homeland-security-market

Mobile Value-Added Services Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-value-added-services-market

Mobile Commerce Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-commerce-market

OpenStack Service Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/openstack-service-market

Data Analytics Outsourcing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-analytics-outsourcing-market

E-Learning Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-learning-market

Predictive Analytics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/predictive-analytics-market

Software-Defined Anything Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/software-defined-anything-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800