Cloud Application Security Market Future Prospects, Growth Opportunities And Outlook (2020-2027) | Trending Report

Robust regulatory compliance for cybersecurity among various industry verticals to secure their applications and data via cloud is expected to drive the demand for cloud application security during the forecast period. Further, facile integration of cloud application security solutions with existing security infrastructure of industries that are opting for cloud services is also a factor expected to fuel the growth of the global cloud application security market. However, lack of acceptance of cloud access security broker (CASB) among the enterprises is expected to hinder the market growth to a certain extent. Furthermore, small and medium scale industries are witnessing high adoption of integrated cloud application security solutions, which is expected to propel the growth of the global cloud application security market during the forecast period.

Cloud application security is a suite of application security that is delivered via cloud. Cloud application security supports various deployment modes including reverse proxy, log collection, and API connectors. It provides rich visibility, control over data travel, and sophisticated analytics to identify and combat cyberthreats across all internal and third-party cloud services. Some of the significantly effective practices for cloud-based application security include an application security that meets the top demanding use-cases specific to applications hosted in the cloud. A fully featured application programming interface (APIs) that provide comprehensive control via orchestration tools is driving the adoption of cloud application security by DevOps teams, which in turn is expected to boost the global cloud application security market growth.

The global cloud application security market is segmented based on component, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, it is bifurcated into solutions and services. By solutions, the market is further sub-segmented into data protection, threat protection, analytics and reporting, and cloud application discovery. By services, the market is further sub-segmented into support services, consulting services, and training and education services. Based on enterprise size, it is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). Based on industry vertical, it is categorized into manufacturing, government & defense, media & entertainment, retail, healthcare & life sciences, IT & telecommunications, banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

This report provides the profiles of the key players in global cloud application security market, which include Censornet Ltd., Ciphercloud.com., Cisco Systems, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Netskope, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Proofpoint, Inc., Symantec Corporation, and Skyhigh Networks (McAfee, LLC).

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global cloud application security market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global cloud application security market size is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global cloud application security industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global cloud application security market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Segments

By Component

Solutions Data Protection Threat Protection Analytics and Reporting Cloud Application Discovery

Services Support Services Consulting Services Training and Education Services



By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry Vertical

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Healthcare & Life Sciences

IT & Telecommunications

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Others

