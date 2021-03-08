Cloud Analytics Market Size 2020 | Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecast up to 2025

KD Market Insights offers a latest published report on “Global Cloud Analytics, 2019-2025”. In addition, the report on the global Cloud Analytics embraces of market sizing & forecasting, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends covering the overall prospect of the market.

A detailed analysis into the market position of Cloud Analytics, market competitiveness, benefits and downside of enterprise stock, industry growth patterns in the studied market, regional industrial layout attributes and economic policies, industry News and Strategies has been included.

Following are the key segments covered in the report:

By Solution:

Cloud BI Tools

Hosted Data Warehouse Solutions

Complex Event Processing

Enterprise Information Management

Enterprise Performance Management

Governance, Risk, and Compliance

Analytics Solutions

Others

By Deployment Mode:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Community cloud

By Organization Type:

SME’s

Large

By Application:

Customer Analytics

Supply Chain Analytics

Marketing Analytics

Pricing Analytics

Others

By End-Use Industry:

BFSI

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Media and Entertainment

Government

Telecom and IT

Research and Education

Energy

Manufacturing

Infrastructure Management

Logistics

Transportation

Automotive

Others

Based on region, the global Cloud Analytics is segmented into:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



List of leading players:

There are various players operating in the market. The report provides a competitive analysis of major players along with their market share and contribution to the studied market. Some key players of the global Cloud Analytics are

SAP

Pyramid Analytics

Oracle corporation

Microsoft corporation

IBM corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

SAS Institute Inc.

Google Inc.

Teradata Corporation

Informatica

Microstrategy Inc.

Salesforce Inc.

Vmware, Inc.

Tableau Software

Rackspace

Qlik Tchnologies Inc.

Pivotlink

Panorama Software

Newvem

Kognitio

Jaspersoft

Information Builders

Infor Global Solutions Inc.

Indicee, Inc.

Host Analytics

TIBCO Software

Birst

Bime

Adaptive Planning

Actuate Corporation

AWS

Sisense

Atos

Cloudera

Hitachi Vantara

ThoughtSpot

Domo

Alteryx

Absolutdata

Yellowfin

Guavus

Looker

Board International

Gooddata Corporation

Cloud9 Analytics

Other Players

The report addresses following doubts:

Which is the leading company in terms of innovation in the Cloud Analytics?

What are the drivers that are affecting the demand for Cloud Analytics?

What are the growth prospects in the emerging regions for market players?

What are the different distribution channels followed in the Cloud Analytics by prominent market players?

How do emerging market participants in the existing market environment develop their presence?

