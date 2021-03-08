Cloud Analytics Market Size 2020 | Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecast up to 2025
Cloud Analytics Market
KD Market Insights offers a latest published report on “Global Cloud Analytics, 2019-2025”. In addition, the report on the global Cloud Analytics embraces of market sizing & forecasting, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends covering the overall prospect of the market.
A detailed analysis into the market position, market competitiveness, benefits and downside of enterprise stock, industry growth patterns in the studied market, regional industrial layout attributes and economic policies, industry News and Strategies has been included.
Following are the key segments covered in the report:
By Solution:
Cloud BI Tools
Hosted Data Warehouse Solutions
Complex Event Processing
Enterprise Information Management
Enterprise Performance Management
Governance, Risk, and Compliance
Analytics Solutions
Others
By Deployment Mode:
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Community cloud
By Organization Type:
SME’s
Large
By Application:
Customer Analytics
Supply Chain Analytics
Marketing Analytics
Pricing Analytics
Others
By End-Use Industry:
BFSI
Retail and Consumer Goods
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Media and Entertainment
Government
Telecom and IT
Research and Education
Energy
Manufacturing
Infrastructure Management
Logistics
Transportation
Automotive
Others
Based on region, the global Cloud Analytics is segmented into:
-
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Relevant points Highlighted:
- The report includes an overall business forecast that aims to gain valuable insights into the global Cloud Analytics.
- The main segments have been further classified into sub-segments for a detailed review and a deeper understanding of the industry.
- The factors leading to market growth have been listed. The data has been collected from primary and secondary sources and analyzed by professionals in the field.
- The study analyses the latest trends and company profiles of the major players in the market.
List of leading players:
There are various players operating in the market. The report provides a competitive analysis of major players along with their market share and contribution to the studied market. Some key players of the global Cloud Analytics are
SAP
Pyramid Analytics
Oracle corporation
Microsoft corporation
IBM corporation
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
SAS Institute Inc.
Google Inc.
Teradata Corporation
Informatica
Microstrategy Inc.
Salesforce Inc.
Vmware, Inc.
Tableau Software
Rackspace
Qlik Tchnologies Inc.
Pivotlink
Panorama Software
Newvem
Kognitio
Jaspersoft
Information Builders
Infor Global Solutions Inc.
Indicee, Inc.
Host Analytics
TIBCO Software
Birst
Bime
Adaptive Planning
Actuate Corporation
AWS
Sisense
Atos
Cloudera
Hitachi Vantara
ThoughtSpot
Domo
Alteryx
Absolutdata
Yellowfin
Guavus
Looker
Board International
Gooddata Corporation
Cloud9 Analytics
Other Players
The Following are the Key Features of Global Cloud Analytics Report:
- Market Overview, Industry Development, Market Maturity, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis
- Growth Drivers and Barriers, Market Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis & Trade Analysis
- Market Forecast Analysis for 2019-2025
- Market Segments by Geographies and Countries
- Market Segment Trend and Forecast
- Market Analysis and Recommendations
- Price Analysis
- Key Market Driving Factors
- Cloud Analytics Company Analysis: Company Market Share & Market Positioning, Company Profiling, Recent Industry Developments etc.
The report addresses following doubts:
- Which is the leading company in terms of innovation in the Cloud Analytics?
What are the drivers that are affecting the demand for Cloud Analytics?
- What are the growth prospects in the emerging regions for market players?
- What are the different distribution channels followed in the Cloud Analytics by prominent market players?
- How do emerging market participants in the existing market environment develop their presence?
