Cloud AI Market Exhibits a Stunning Growth Potentials during 2021 – 2027 | Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google LLC, IBM, Intel, Nvidia

The Cloud AI Market was valued at USD XX billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 13.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 20.3%, during the period of 2021-2027.

In today’s economical market place, businesses take a lot of efforts to seek better solutions in terms of product trends, future products, marketing strategy, future events, actions or behaviours. The Cloud AI report has been worked out with the accurate use of tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis methods. A talented team works strictly with their potential capabilities to produce this finest Cloud AI Market research report. The Cloud AI Market report considers new product development from beginning to launch by performing detailed market study. Getting thoughtful about competitive landscape is another significant aspect of this market report.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://marketdigits.com/cloud-ai-market/sample/

Some of the key players in the study are Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google LLC, IBM, Intel, Nvidia, Cloudminds Technology, Twilio, Visenze Pte Ltd, Infosys, and Wipro. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Cloud AI Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Cloud AI Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on “Cloud AI Market, By Type (Solution, Service), End-User (BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, Government, Education, Other) & Geography – Global Forecast To 2027”. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Cloud AI Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Cloud AI Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Purchase Full Report @ https://marketdigits.com/cloud-ai-market/buy/

Market Overview The global cloud AI market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, owing to an increasing adoption rate of cloud-based services and a growing demand for virtual assistants in these cloud platforms. The rising adoption of hybrid cloud is also developing opportunities for the cloud AI market. Governments in countries, like the United Kingdom and Australia, are insisting on the higher usage of hybrid cloud solutions to improve the existing IT infrastructure. The governments also insist on simultaneously providing significant cost-benefit. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Critical sectors, like banking, are expected to adopt cloud-based deployment of these services increasingly. This is due to the IT sector’s continuing quest for optimized infrastructure, and the ability of solution builders to source application and infrastructure components from multiple providers to construct a hybrid cloud-based solution.

The growing investment in Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) market, especially by the SMEs, is also a significant factor for studied market growth. The companies are also increasing their investment in IaaS due to technological advancements, increasing digitalization, and the growing demand for Virtualization, storage, and analytics. Hence, the cloud AI vendors have a great opportunity to penetrate.

The rapid adoption of AI in industries, such as retail, automotive, and manufacturing, is projected to increase at a fast pace. As the cloud is also playing a significant role in all these sectors, cloud AI is also expected to penetrate exponentially in these areas.

In August 2020, Wiserfunding, a UK-based fintech company, announced its plan to introduce cloud-based AI-enhanced credit risk assessment tools in India. The company is planning to invest about USD 3- USD 5 million to develop customized and accurate credit risk models to determine the creditworthiness of potential borrowers with accuracy levels of above 80%.

The growing 5G adoption and mobile penetration are further expected to increase cloud computing and traffic. Hence, this factor is developing the scope for cloud AI services.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Google Cloud AI partnered with the Harvard Global Health Institute. The partnership aims to develop a dashboard for the public forecasts of COVID-19. The dashboard is expected to provide 13-day projections for hospitalizations and death rates across all 50 states. Hence, the market is likely to grow.

Scope of the Report The cloud AIs are enhancing cloud-based service and applications, especially among SMEs. The rapid adoption of AI in industries, such as retail, automotive, and manufacturing is projected to increase at a fast pace. As the cloud is also playing a significant role in all these sectors, cloud AI is also expected to penetrate exponentially in these areas.

Key Market Trends Government to Hold Significant Share Governments and large NGOs worldwide have been significantly spending their time and budget on pilot programs for various AI applications and investing in the same. Discussions with the experts in the field, on the future implications of the technology, have become routine.

INTERPOL World 2019, conducted in Singapore, concluded that to understand how AI could help improve healthcare in developing nations, the National Defense University in Washington DC spoke with generals and colonels to arrive at the same.

As of October 2019, Amazon Web Services has been training relevant government employees in India to create a cloud-first approach towards digital transformation and enhanced skill sets as a part of the initiatives by the Indian government to deploy AI and Machine Learning-driven Cloud models to make sense of the humongous sets of data.

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) titled ‘Cloud – Next Wave of Growth in India’ as cloud providers as a compelling proposition for the Indian SMEs, enterprises, and government for their application in analytics, Artificial Intelligence, big data, IoT, etc.

Similarly, in February 2019, the US government launched the AI.gov., an American AI Initiative with applications, such as cloud and big data, smart robotics smart cars, and strategic technologies, to focus on the resources of the Federal government with an aim to develop AI to increase nation’s prosperity, improve quality of life for the American people and enhance national and economic security.

Governments across the world have been cautious in moving to new technologies. However, the potential benefits that the AI could unlock for their citizens could create a compelling platform to run at a brisk pace. The technical foundations of AI, such as low-cost cloud services, connected and sensing devices (the Internet of Things), machine-learning algorithms, and data analytics could create exciting opportunities for deploying these services in the governmental agencies.

North America Holds Major Share North America is expected to dominate the global cloud AI market, owing to its status as one of the early adopters of the technology. The other factor is that most of the major players in the market are US-based. The cloud adoption among the regional end-user is also quite high. Hence, the investment in the studied market is too high. The region is also a key region dominating the global hybrid cloud and IaaS market.

Market players operating in the region are investing in innovating additional and unique features to their offering, mainly to gain a competitive advantage and expand their customer target base. This is also expected to bring advancement in the regional and global markets. This factor expands the market scope further.

For instance, US-based SoundHound Inc. offers Houndify, an independent AI platform that enables developers and business owners to deploy a conversational interface anywhere to retain control of their brand and users, while differentiating and innovating. The company recently added SoundHound music recognition technology to its Houndify voice AI platform. It also made a strategic partnership with Honda Motor Co. Ltd to accelerate development.

As organizations in the region increasingly migrate their processes and applications to the cloud, vendors operating in the market may have to offer next-level customer experience (CX) and performance and productivity to gain a competitive edge. Using a broadened set of analytics tools that incorporate technologies, such as AI, machine learning (ML), augmented reality (AR), and big data, companies, add intelligence to the available data.

In March 2019, US-based 8×8 Inc. integrated its 8×8 contact center with Google Cloud’s new contact center AI. This solution combines multiple AI products to enhance the customer service experience, as well as the productivity of contact centers.

Also, the Government of Canada has a “cloud-first” strategy, whereby cloud services are identified and evaluated as the principal delivery option when initiating information technology investments, initiatives, strategies, and projects. The cloud is also expected to allow the Government of Canada to harness private-sector providers’ innovation to make its information technology more agile.

Competitive Landscape The cloud AI market is fragmented. The rapid adoption of AI in industries, such as retail, automotive, and manufacturing, is projected to increase fast. Overall, the competitive rivalry among existing competitors is high. The acquisitions and collaboration of large companies with startups are expected, which are focused on innovation. Some of the key developments in the market are: In August 2020 – Google Cloud announced the expansion of its partnership with Best Buy in a multi-year agreement for Best Buy’s Enterprise Data Platform. The partnership is expected to deliver enhanced technological experience, by using AI, analytics to create more personalized shopping experiences for customers of the latter.

In July 2020 – the Global Health Drug Discovery Institute (GHDDI) launched a Free AI Virtual Screening Service for COVID-19. The service is powered by Alibaba Cloud and enables the facilitation of COVID-19 drug discovery effort by combining the capabilities of Alibaba Cloud’s high-performance computing (HPC) resources and GHDDI’s artificial intelligence (AI), thereby accelerating the computation process exponentially.

In April 2020 – Siemens announced the availability of its MindSphere on Alibaba Cloud. The successful deployment and operation are expected to foster the industrial Internet of Things (IoT) in China. Enquiry before Buying Is the Cloud AI market research conducted by MARKETDIGITS? Yes, the Cloud AI report has been compiled by expert analysts of MARKETDIGITS through a combination of primary and secondary research. To know more about how the research was conducted, you can speak to the research analyst What research methodology is followed by MARKETDIGITS? MARKETDIGITS follows a methodology that encompasses the demand side assessment of the market, and triangulates the same through a supply side analysis. This methodology is based on use of standard market structure, methods and definitions. Who are the respondents for primary research? MARKETDIGITS speaks to stakeholders across the spectrum, including C-level executives, distributors, product manufacturers, industry experts. For a full list of primary respondents, please reach out to us. What are the sources of secondary research? MARKETDIGITS conducts extensive secondary research through proprietary databases, paid databases, and information available in the public domain. We refer to industry associations, company press releases, annual reports, investor presentations, and research papers. More information about desk research is available upon request. Is a sample of this report available for evaluation? Yes, you can request a sample and it will be sent to you through an email. How can I buy this report? MARKETDIGITS provides a secure online payment system to buy report seamlessly. You can buy the report securely and safely.