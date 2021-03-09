Cloud AI Market 2021 Highlights Recent Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities till 2025

The Cloud AI Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The Cloud AI Market was valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 13.1 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 20.3%, during the period of 2020-2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Cloud AI Market are Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Cloudminds Technology, AIBrain LLC, Salesforce.com Inc., SoundHound Inc., Twilio, Inc., Visenze Pte Ltd, Infosys Limited, Wipro Limited and others.

Key Market Trends:

Government to Hold Significant Share

– Governments and large NGOs worldwide have been significantly spending their time and budget on pilot programs for various AI applications and investing in the same. Discussions with the experts in the field, on the future implications of the technology, have become routine.

– INTERPOL World 2019, conducted in Singapore, concluded that to understand how AI could help improve healthcare in developing nations, the National Defense University in Washington DC spoke with generals and colonels to arrive at the same.

– As of October 2019, Amazon Web Services has been training relevant government employees in India to create a cloud-first approach towards digital transformation and enhanced skill sets as a part of the initiatives by the Indian government to deploy AI and Machine Learning-driven Cloud models to make sense of the humongous sets of data.

– The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) titled Cloud Next Wave of Growth in India as cloud providers as a compelling proposition for the Indian SMEs, enterprises, and government for their application in analytics, Artificial Intelligence, big data, IoT, etc.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

The Report Answers the Following Questions about the Global Cloud AI Market:

– What is the size of the global Cloud AI market during 2015-2026?

– What will be the revenue generated by each Cloud AI during the forecast period?

– Which Cloud AI provides the highest market share?

– What are the leading companies dominating the global Cloud AI market? What is the share of these companies in the global Cloud AI market?

– How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2021-2026?

– What is the key development implemented by the leading players to stand out in this market?

– Who are the key players in this market space?

