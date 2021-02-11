Cloud AI Market 2021 Analysis, Status and Business Outlook | Global Players – Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google LLC, IBM, Intel, Nvidia
Cloud AI Market
Latest added Cloud AI Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google LLC, IBM, Intel, Nvidia, Cloudminds Technology, Twilio, Visenze Pte Ltd, Infosys, and Wipro. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.
This report studies the Cloud AI Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Cloud AI Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
The cloud AI market size is estimated to grow from USD 4.9 Billion in 2020 to USD 20.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027. The global cloud AI market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, owing to an increasing adoption rate of cloud-based services and a growing demand for virtual assistants in these cloud platforms. The rising adoption of hybrid cloud is also developing opportunities for the cloud AI market.
North America is anticipated to rule the cloud AI market, due to its early adoptions of the technology. Secondly, most of the major players in the market are US-based. The research covers the current and historic cloud AI market size and its growth trend with company outline of Key players/manufacturers: Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Cloudminds Technology, Twilio, Inc., Visenze Pte Ltd, Infosys Limited, and Wipro Limited among others.
Scope of the Report:
The cloud AIs are enhancing cloud-based service and applications, especially among SMEs. The rapid adoption of AI in industries, such as retail, automotive, and manufacturing is projected to increase at a fast pace. As the cloud is also playing a significant role in all these sectors, cloud AI is also expected to penetrate exponentially in these areas.
Key Market Trends
Government to Hold Significant Share
- Governments and large NGOs worldwide have been significantly spending their time and budget on pilot programs for various AI applications and investing in the same. Discussions with the experts in the field, on the future implications of the technology, have become routine.
- INTERPOL World 2019, conducted in Singapore, concluded that to understand how AI could help improve healthcare in developing nations, the National Defense University in Washington DC spoke with generals and colonels to arrive at the same.
- As of October 2019, Amazon Web Services has been training relevant government employees in India to create a cloud-first approach towards digital transformation and enhanced skill sets as a part of the initiatives by the Indian government to deploy AI and Machine Learning-driven Cloud models to make sense of the humongous sets of data.
- The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) titled ‘Cloud – Next Wave of Growth in India’ as cloud providers as a compelling proposition for the Indian SMEs, enterprises, and government for their application in analytics, Artificial Intelligence, big data, IoT, etc.
- Similarly, in February 2019, the US government launched the AI.gov., an American AI Initiative with applications, such as cloud and big data, smart robotics smart cars, and strategic technologies, to focus on the resources of the Federal government with an aim to develop AI to increase nation’s prosperity, improve quality of life for the American people and enhance national and economic security.
- Governments across the world have been cautious in moving to new technologies. However, the potential benefits that the AI could unlock for their citizens could create a compelling platform to run at a brisk pace. The technical foundations of AI, such as low-cost cloud services, connected and sensing devices (the Internet of Things), machine-learning algorithms, and data analytics could create exciting opportunities for deploying these services in the governmental agencies.
Major Classifications are as follows:
By Type
- Solution
- Service
By End-user
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Automotive
- Retail
- Government
- Education
- Other
Cloud AI Market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities & challenges, risks & entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This business report provides fact-based & penetrating insights from the customers. Thorough insights into emerging trends, opportunities & potential threats are offered via this report as it is the key to long-term sustenance in a competitive environment. This international Cloud AI Market report is comprehensive & opens a door of international market for the products. The report gives helpful insights which assist while launching a new product.
