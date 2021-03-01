Cloud Advertising Market: A Well-Defined Technological Growth Map With An Impact Analysis 2026 | Adobe Inc., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Sprinklr Inc., Oracle Corp., IBM Corp

Cloud Advertising Market Research Report provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Cloud Advertising market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position. This research report also provides post COVID-19 impact analysis of the Cloud Advertising industry.

The cloud advertising market was valued at USD 166.99 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of USD 397.02 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 15.7 %, over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Technological advancements concerning the internet, combined with its increasing commercial application and the rapid growth in the number of internet users worldwide, have not only shaped the evolution of cloud advertising through different forms of digital advertising but have also enhanced the advertising business models, along with the market levels and players.

– Currently, users widely prefer mobile devices over laptops or desktop, owing to convenience, portability, and operations that can be performed across the cloud platform, owing to which mobile platforms are expected to grow lucratively.

Top Leading Companies of Global Cloud Advertising Market are Adobe Inc., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Sprinklr Inc., Oracle Corp., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., InMobi Pte Ltd., SAP SE

Market Overview

Software-as-a -Service (SaaS) segment is Expected to Occupy Significant Share

– Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) refers to an alternative way of accessing software, instead of traditional methods of access (where the service provider delivers software and applications through the internet and the end-users subscribe to the software and access it via the web or vendor APIs). SaaS refers to a subscription-based model in which the software is hosted in the cloud and accessed through the internet.

– Applications that get updated, can be used online, while the files get saved in the cloud itself, instead of on the individual machines. By using SaaS, the customers can access new functionalities much faster with lower upfront costs, compared to traditional on-premise solutions.

– SaaS-based applications can be accessed through the internet, and require proper integration with on-premise systems or other clouds. The significant benefits of SaaS include no hardware costs, no initial set up costs, pay for what the customer use factor, scalable usage, automatic updates, cross-device compatibility, and accessible from any location. The users neither manage nor control the cloud infrastructure, which includes networks, servers, operating systems, storage, and individual application capabilities.

– In the SaaS model, users are not given much control over the data or the application. There are also specific security concerns with straight SaaS applications

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players across the market have high level of market penetration into the cloud premises, bearing higher sustainable competitive advantage through innovation. All the remaining cloud advertising companies are competing to capture considerable market share, leading to high competitive rivalry. The companies operating in the market are also acquiring companies working on Cloud Advertising technologies to strengthen their product capabilities.

– June 2018 – Adobe acquired Magento Commerce, a market-leading commerce platform, and the acquisition is expected to deliver a single, end-to-end digital experience platform, including content creation, marketing, advertising, analytics, and commerce for the B2B and B2C customers. The Magento Platform brings together digital commerce, order management, and predictive intelligence to enable shopping experiences that scale for businesses of any size.

─The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

─This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Cloud Advertising market to identify the potential investment pockets.

─It outlines the current trends and future scenarios to determine the Cloud Advertising market potential and gain stronger market foothold.

─Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated.

─Quantitative analysis of the Cloud Advertising industry from 2015 to 2025 is highlighted to recognize the financial competency of the market.

─Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and strength of the buyers & suppliers.

