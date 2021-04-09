Clot Management Devices Market Growth by Global Key Players: Medtronic Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Edward Lifesciences, Teleflex Incorporated

The Clot Management Devices market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Clot Management Devices Market with its specific geographical regions.

The key driving factors for the growth of clot management devices include increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rise in geriatric population and growing awareness which is leading to increased use of clot management devices. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases cause 17.9 million deaths each year worldwide. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of stroke and heart attack, growing demand for minimally invasive procedures in the treatment of blood clots is expected to bolster the market growth.

In addition, advances in clot management technologies and efforts of the companies in innovating the treatments for blood clot management are further fuelling the market growth. However, stringent regulatory policies and availability of alternative treatments are expected to hamper the market growth.

Clot Management Devices Market Segmentation:

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Clot Management Devices Market Report are:

Medtronic Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Edward Lifesciences, Teleflex Incorporated, Johnson & Johnson, LeMaitre Vascular, Inc., Strub Medical GmbH & Co. KG, AngioDynamics, iVascular SLU, Cook Group Incorporated

Clot Management Devices Market Scenario:

Neurovascular Embolectomy is Expected to Register Significant Growth

– Neurovascular embolectomy projected to have significant growth rate owing to increasing R&D investments and continuous innovations in product technologies.

– Furthermore, growing demand for minimally invasive procedures coupled with rising awareness in patients regarding these treatments is expected to fuel the segment growth.

– According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people suffering from deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE) is much larger than people suffering from AIDS, and Cancer. During the year 2015, around 9,00,000 people were diagnosed by DVT & PE in the United States.

– Furthermore, rise in hip, knee and spinal surgeries which are high-risk factors for stroke are expected to boost the stroke-related catheter-directed thrombolysis market. Moreover, sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy food habits leading to obesity and other vein related diseases expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Global clot management devices market is moderately consolidated and competitive. Market players are focusing on product innovations, new product launches and regional expansions to increase their market share. The key market players operating in clot management devices market include Medtronic Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Edward Lifesciences, AngioDynamics, Inc. and LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. among others.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

