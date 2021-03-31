Closed System Transfer Devices Market is Projected to Grow Massively in Near Future | Top Companies – Baxter International, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Equashield LLC

Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market research report is a valuable source of information with which businesses can gain a telescopic view of the current market trends, consumer’s demands and preferences, market situations, opportunities & market status. This report systematically collects the information about influencing factors for the industry which includes customer behaviour, emerging trends, product usage, & brand positioning. Various steps are used while generating this report by taking the inputs from a specialized team of researchers, analysts & forecasters. Businesses can achieve complete knowhow of general market conditions and tendencies with the information and data covered in this winning Closed System Transfer Devices report.

Closed System Transfer Devices Market, By Type (Membrane-to-membrane Systems, Needleless Systems), Component (Vial Access Devices, Syringe Safety Devices, Bag/Line Access Devices), Technology, Closure, End User & Geography – Global Forecast To 2027

To Avail deep insights of Closed System Transfer Devices Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

The closed system transfer devices market is projected to reach USD 982 million by 2024 from USD 390 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 20.3%. Growth in this market is mainly driven by the rising prevalence of cancer, increasing number of oncology drug approvals, increasing use of closed system transfer devices to combat the harmful effects of cytotoxic or antineoplastic drugs, and improving regulatory guidelines regarding the safe handling and use of hazardous drugs.

The membrane-to-membrane systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the closed system transfer devices market in 2019

On the basis of type, the membrane-to-membrane systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to their ease of operation and the lower risk of contamination associated with double-membrane containment systems. Also, these systems use a double membrane junction between the syringe and the medication vial or container to help isolate medications. This double membrane containment system provides an added layer of protection compared to needleless membranes, which boosts growth in this segment.

The diaphragm-based devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2019

Based on technology, the diaphragm-based devices segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment is mainly due to the ease of operation and safety provided by these devices. The compartmentalized devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period due to their lower cost.

The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the closed system transfer devices market in 2019

Based on end user, the hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share and high growth of this segment are mainly due to the strong financial capabilities of hospitals for purchasing high-priced CSTDs as compared to oncology centers and clinics, large cancer patient pool, and the increasing need to comply with the regulatory guidelines established by the FDA and NIOSH regarding the safety of healthcare providers.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the rising incidence of cancer and the increasing demand for better healthcare services in developing economies such as India and China. In addition, the increasing focus of international players on emerging markets is further expected to drive the growth of this market in the APAC.

Prominent players in the global closed system transfer devices industry are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), ICU Medical, Inc. (US), Equashield LLC. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Corvida Medical (US), Yukon Medical (US), JMS Co., Ltd. (US), CODAN Medizinische Geräte GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (US), VICTUS (US), and Caragen Ltd. (Ireland).

Closed System Transfer Devices Market, by Closing Mechanism

Push-to-turn Systems

Color-to-color Alignment Systems

Luer-lock Systems

Click-to-lock Systems

Closed System Transfer Devices Market, by Type

Membrane-to-membrane Systems

Needleless Systems

Closed System Transfer Devices Market, by Component

Vial Access Devices

Syringe Safety Devices

Bag/Line Access Devices

Accessories

Closed System Transfer Devices Market, by Technology

Diaphragm-based Devices

Compartmentalized Devices

Air Cleaning/Filtration Devices

Closed System Transfer Devices Market, by End User

Hospitals

Oncology Centers & Clinics

Other End Users

Closed System Transfer Devices Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Closed System Transfer Devices Market Recent Developments

In 2018, Equashield LLC. (US) entered into a partnership with Max Care Medical (Saudi Arabia) to distribute its CSTDs in Saudi Arabia as well as the wider Middle East and Africa region.

In 2017, Equashield LLC. (US) launched Equashield Pro, a compounding Robot CSTD.

In 2017, ICU Medical, Inc. (US) acquired Medical Australia Limited to improve the distribution of its infusion therapy consumable products to the healthcare sector in Australia and New Zealand.

In 2017, ICU Medical, Inc. (US) signed an agreement with Terumo Corporation (Japan). According to this agreement, Terumo will distribute ICU’s IV therapy and CSTD products in Japan and other countries across Asia.

In 2017, Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) expanded its manufacturing site at Nebraska, US.

Critical questions the report answers:

Where will all these developments take the industry in the medium to long-term?

Who are the major end users of closed system transfer devices?

Which are the major types of closed system transfer devices?

Which technologies are mainly used for closed system transfer devices?

Which are the major segments of closed system transfer devices based on closing mechanism?

Table of Contents-Snapshot– Executive Summary

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business

Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter 10 Market Dynamics

Chapter 11 Industry Forecast

Chapter 12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 13 Methodology and Data Source

