Closed System Transfer Devices Market by Type (Membrane-to-membrane Systems, Needleless Systems), Component (Vial Access Devices, Syringe Safety Devices, Bag/Line Access Devices), Technology, Closure, End User & Geography – Global Forecast To 2027

The closed system transfer devices market size is estimated to grow from USD 498.5 Million in 2020 to USD 1,890 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.

The rise in frequency of cancer diagnosis, the increased number of drug approvals by oncologist, and advancements in safe handling and use of hazardous drugs are some of the major driving factors fot the close system transfer devices market. The closed system transfer devices market is bifurcated into type, component, technology, closure, end user and region. On the basis of segment type, the membrane-to-membrane systems sub-segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market during the base year. Based on the segment technology, the diaphragm-based devices sub-segment is expected to account the largest share of the market. The diaphragm-based devices segment is easy to operate and is therefore expected to propel the growth during the forecast period.

The Asia pacific region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to increasing demand for better healthcare services in developing economies from the region. The research covers the current and historic closed system transfer devices market size and its growth trend with company outline of Key players/manufacturers: ICU Medical Inc ., Baxter International, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Equashield LLC, Corvida Medical, Yukon Medical, Caragen Ltd., and JMS Co. Ltd. among others.

The closed system transfer devices market research report provides an in-depth overview of the industry including market segmentation by type, component, technology, closure, end user and geography. Analysis of the global market with special focus on high growth application in each vertical and fast-growing market segments. It includes detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and top players rankings. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long-term landscapes. Competitive intelligence from the company profiles, key player strategies, game-changing developments such as product launches and acquisitions.

The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the values to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The report also covers qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete pricing and cost analysis of components & products, Porter’s analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report also profiles all major companies active in this field.

Market Scope and Market Size

Closed System Transfer Devices market is segmented by region and further by countries, type, component, technology, closure, end user. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global closed system transfer devices market will be able to gain a strong position as this report will surely benefit their marketing strategies. The market analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region/countries and by application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Report further studies the market development status and future and Closed System Transfer Devices Market trend across the world. Also, it splits closed system transfer devices market segmentation by type, component, technology, closure, end user and region to deep dive research and reveals market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Type

Membrane-to-membrane Systems

Needleless Systems

By Component

Vial Access Devices

Syringe Safety Devices

Bag/Line Access Devices

Accessories

By Technology

Diaphragm-based Devices

Compartmentalized Devices

Air Cleaning/Filtration Devices

By Closure

Push-to-turn Systems

Color-to-color Alignment Systems

Luer-lock Systems

Click-to-lock Systems

By End User

Hospitals

Oncology Centers & Clinics

Other

