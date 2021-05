Closed System Transfer Devices Market 2021 with Strong R&D | Key Players – Baxter International, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Equashield LLC

The Closed System Transfer Devices Market is projected to reach USD 982 million by 2027 from USD 390 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 20.3%.

This report studies the Closed System Transfer Devices Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Closed System Transfer Devices Market, By Type (Membrane-to-membrane Systems, Needleless Systems), Component (Vial Access Devices, Syringe Safety Devices, Bag/Line Access Devices), Technology, Closure, End User & Geography – Global Forecast To 2027".

Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

The closed system transfer devices market is projected to reach USD 982 million by 2027 from USD 390 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 20.3%. Growth in this market is mainly driven by the rising prevalence of cancer, increasing number of oncology drug approvals, increasing use of closed system transfer devices to combat the harmful effects of cytotoxic or antineoplastic drugs, and improving regulatory guidelines regarding the safe handling and use of hazardous drugs.

The membrane-to-membrane systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the closed system transfer devices market in 2019

On the basis of type, the membrane-to-membrane systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to their ease of operation and the lower risk of contamination associated with double-membrane containment systems. Also, these systems use a double membrane junction between the syringe and the medication vial or container to help isolate medications. This double membrane containment system provides an added layer of protection compared to needleless membranes, which boosts growth in this segment.

The diaphragm-based devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2019

Based on technology, the diaphragm-based devices segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment is mainly due to the ease of operation and safety provided by these devices. The compartmentalized devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period due to their lower cost.

The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the closed system transfer devices market in 2019

Based on end user, the hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share and high growth of this segment are mainly due to the strong financial capabilities of hospitals for purchasing high-priced CSTDs as compared to oncology centers and clinics, large cancer patient pool, and the increasing need to comply with the regulatory guidelines established by the FDA and NIOSH regarding the safety of healthcare providers.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the rising incidence of cancer and the increasing demand for better healthcare services in developing economies such as India and China. In addition, the increasing focus of international players on emerging markets is further expected to drive the growth of this market in the APAC.

Prominent players in the global closed system transfer devices industry are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), ICU Medical, Inc. (US), Equashield LLC. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Corvida Medical (US), Yukon Medical (US), JMS Co., Ltd. (US), CODAN Medizinische Geräte GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (US), VICTUS (US), and Caragen Ltd. (Ireland).

Closed System Transfer Devices Market, by Closing Mechanism

Push-to-turn Systems

Color-to-color Alignment Systems

Luer-lock Systems

Click-to-lock Systems

Closed System Transfer Devices Market, by Type

Membrane-to-membrane Systems

Needleless Systems

Closed System Transfer Devices Market, by Component

Vial Access Devices

Syringe Safety Devices

Bag/Line Access Devices

Accessories

Closed System Transfer Devices Market, by Technology

Diaphragm-based Devices

Compartmentalized Devices

Air Cleaning/Filtration Devices

Closed System Transfer Devices Market, by End User

Hospitals

Oncology Centers & Clinics

Other End Users

Closed System Transfer Devices Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Closed System Transfer Devices Market Recent Developments

In 2018, Equashield LLC. (US) entered into a partnership with Max Care Medical (Saudi Arabia) to distribute its CSTDs in Saudi Arabia as well as the wider Middle East and Africa region.

In 2017, Equashield LLC. (US) launched Equashield Pro, a compounding Robot CSTD.

In 2017, ICU Medical, Inc. (US) acquired Medical Australia Limited to improve the distribution of its infusion therapy consumable products to the healthcare sector in Australia and New Zealand.

In 2017, ICU Medical, Inc. (US) signed an agreement with Terumo Corporation (Japan). According to this agreement, Terumo will distribute ICU’s IV therapy and CSTD products in Japan and other countries across Asia.

In 2017, Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) expanded its manufacturing site at Nebraska, US.

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors & changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current & future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites & volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream & upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence & availability of global brands & their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local & domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs & trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

