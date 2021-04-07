Closed Drug Transfer Systems Market Size Soaring at 19.8% CAGR to Reach 1140 million USD by 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Closed Drug Transfer Systems market will register a 19.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1140 million by 2024, from US$ 460 million in 2019.

Closed Drug Transfer Systems is a drug transfer device that mechanically prohibits the transfer of environmental contaminants into a system and the escape of hazardous drug or vapor concentrations outside the system, which designed to prevent the escape of hazardous drug vapors into the environment during drug reconstitution and administration.

United States dominated the Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD), and is the largest production base. In addition to United States, there are some other production areas, such as Europe. In consumption market, North America is the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2018, North America occupied 77.4% of the global revenue in total. But the above forecast is based on the current policy. If a country suddenly made the relevant policies, then the entire market will change.

This study considers the Closed Drug Transfer Systems value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Closed Vial Access Devices

Closed Syringe Safety Devices

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Hospital

Clinic

