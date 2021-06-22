Close-in Weapon Systems Market Advancements and rising Trends

Global Info Research has released a new study titled Close-in Weapon Systems Analysis and Forecast 2021-2025, which provides critical insights and gives clients a competitive advantage. The Close-in Weapon Systems (CIWS) Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period. This analysis focuses on the major worldwide Web Access Management Software Concentrate companies, to define, characterise, and evaluate the market value, market share, market competitive landscape, and recent developments.

Growing instances of asymmetric warfare and the emphasis on developing advanced warfare systems are the main drivers for the market. However, the design and operational issues regarding the use of automated weaponry such as remote weapon stations (RWS) and CIWS may challenge the industry in the short term.

– However, the market is marred by frequent installation and operational challenges associated with autonomous weapon systems, such as the inherent vulnerability to magnetic fields, radio signals, and other electronic attacks.

Key Market Trends

Growing Emphasis on Developing Advanced Combat Systems

During the last decade, many countries have developed and fielded their autonomous weapon systems to bolster their military capabilities and to strengthen their troops in several conflicts around the world. The proliferation of innovations in the field of sensor technologies, weapon firing systems, and other auxiliary systems are aimed at enhancing the accuracy and performance capabilities of the current generation of CIWS. The emphasis on increasing the autonomy of the weapon systems has given rise to unmanned weapon technologies such as RWS and CIWS that can effectively neutralize a target without human intervention.

The new variants of CIWS feature advanced optronic that renders them exceptionally suitable for urban warfare and thus reduce the casualties during a war. The increasing induction of armored vehicles equipped with RWS and CIWS systems for protection against incoming projectiles is driving the demand for such systems. Furthermore, the emergence of sophisticated missiles is driving the defense manufacturers to develop new variants of CIWS to effectively counter the incoming hostile projectile before impact.

North America to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

The United States and Canada are avid users of CIWS in North America. They are currently focusing on upgrading their existing vehicle fleet and their corresponding capabilities. The US FY2020 defense budget prioritizes modernization of military systems to compete with China and Russia on the global front while emphasizing on day-to-day operations for ongoing conflicts, crisis response, and allied engagement. As per the provisions of the 2020 defense budget, the defense contractors are anticipated to pursue production of existing CIWS, while conducting extensive R&D for future systems. In September 2018, Raytheon Technologies Corporation was awarded a USD 482 million contract, spanning over six years, to update the MK 15 CIWS deployed by the US Army and the US Navy.

Additionally, in January 2018, Raytheon received a USD 570 million contract from the Canadian government, for maintenance and upgrade of 21 units of Phalanx Close-in Weapon Systems installed on the naval fleet. The provisions of the contract include engineering services, project management, support, and disposal services, as well as the procurement of spares and test equipment until 2037. Several procurement and upgrade programs are anticipated to be initiated in the upcoming period and are envisioned to enhance the business prospects of the North American segment of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The Close-in Weapon Systems Market is moderately consolidated with major players such as Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A., BAE Systems plc, Rheinmetall AG, ASELSAN A.S., and Thales Group, dominating the market share. The growing demand for CIWS is fostering R&D for new optronics and sensor subsystems. Meanwhile, companies are trying to expand their geographical presence in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific.

On this note, in August 2019, ASELSAN A.S.s Gokdeniz CIWS was delivered to an undisclosed country in the region. The Gokdeniz CIWS is effective against helicopters, fighters, unmanned aerial systems (UAS), and asymmetric surface naval threats. Also, in January 2018, the Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) issued a tender worth more than USD 1.5 billion to acquire 61 units of CIWS from domestic manufacturers under the Make in India program. Under the program, the Indian companies will have to collaborate with the foreign manufacturers to build the weapon systems under the ‘buy and make’ clause of the defense acquisition procedure.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply-chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

