Cloris Leachman, the unforgettable family grandmother, has passed away

Cloris Leachman, known among other things for playing the unforgettable sadistic grandmother of Malcolm in the sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, has just passed away.

Life is unfair

“Life is unfair”. Cloris Leachman died this Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the age of 94. The American actress died in her sleep, says her agent Monique Moss.

Cloris Leachman had played Ida, Malcolm’s terrible grandmother, whose malice has amused several generations of viewers. Sadistic, tough and bellicose, the character made the famous siblings look green and immature.

But it would be wrong to sum up Cloris Leachman’s immense career in his role only in Malcolm. In 1972 she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Ruth Popper in Peter Bogdanovich’s The Last Session, in which she starred with Timothy Bottons (Johhnny Leaves the War) and Jeff Bridges (The Big Lebowski). In 1974 she starred in Mel Brooks’ funny Gothic comedy Frankenstein Jr., in which she played the role of Mrs. Blücher.

His television career isn’t all about Malcolm in the middle, either. Cloris Leachman has appeared in several famous series (Perry Mason, The Fourth Dimension) and was recently seen in the American Gods series, adapted from the cult novel by Neil Gaiman in which she played Zorya Vechernyaya.

The American actress also had a great voice acting career as she joined the vocal line-up of Brad Bird’s cult The Iron Giant. She also voiced the American versions of Castle in the Sky (Dora) and Ponyo on the Cliff (Noriko) by Hayao Miyazaki.