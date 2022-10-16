Clip of IShowSpeed allegedly FaceTiming Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. goes viral on social media

A clip of Darren “IShowSpeed” has been gaining traction on social media, during which the well-known persona can allegedly be seen FaceTiming Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. The streamer’s obsession with Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is a well-documented phenomenon on the web, which is why the incident has brought on a furor in his neighborhood.

Well-liked for his over-the-top interactions and reactions on his YouTube streams, Darren is understood for dabbling in European soccer tradition regardless of dwelling throughout the pond. He was one of many key points of interest within the current Sidemen charity soccer match held on September 24, 2022, and the clip that includes his idol’s son has made some followers hopeful a couple of collaboration involving Ronaldo and IShowSpeed.

“Huge collab coming quickly”: Followers hopeful about IShowSpeed collaboration with Cristiano Ronaldo

Because the clip of him speaking to a bunch of youngsters from Manchester United’s youth staff surfaced on Twitter, followers instantly observed that one in every of them wore the quantity 15 jersey, which allegedly belongs to Ronaldo’s son. Which means that IShowSpeed was FaceTiming his idol’s son, which has made many individuals hopeful of a future collaboration.

Apparently, the streamer has claimed to have spoken to Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. prior to now, however most of his viewers brushed it apart as a joke. Now, many people assume that these individuals haven’t any selection however to confess that the content material creator is definitely in contact with the footballer’s household.

@SpeedUpdates1 Pace is all the time trustworthy, sadly his followers simply do not actually consider him. @SpeedUpdates1 Pace is all the time trustworthy, sadly his followers simply do not actually consider him.

he’s been speaking to jr for some time @SpeedUpdates1 What’s humorous ppl didn’t consider ithe’s been speaking to jr for some time @SpeedUpdates1 What’s humorous ppl didn’t consider it😂 he’s been speaking to jr for some time

Different individuals sounded very hopeful that he would have the ability to full his dream and meet together with his idol.

Pace’s fascination with Ronaldo

IShowSpeed has seen a meteoric rise to fame in current months and commonly streams to over 100,000 concurrent viewers on his YouTube channel. The 17-year-old streamer’s fascination with Ronaldo runs deep, as has been evidenced by a well-liked tune he launched devoted to the participant referred to as “Sewey,” named after the left-winger’s iconic celebration.

Whereas taking part in towards Sidemen FC within the match from final month, the streamer carried out the identical celebration, mimicking his idol after he thought he had scored a purpose. After it was attributable to offside, the YouTuber took off his jersey and proceeded to spank the referee with it, making for one of many extra entertaining bits of the match.

Here is an article about his pleasant rivalry with British YouTube large KSI that culminated in some very humorous moments throughout final month’s Sidemen charity match.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



