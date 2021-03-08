Clinical Trials Support Services Market 2021 Business Scenario – Alcura Health, Charles River Laboratories, Eurofins Scientific, ICON PLC, Parexel International

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Clinical Trials Support Services market in its latest report titled, “Clinical Trials Support Services Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Market Overview:

The clinical trials support services market will show rapid growth due to the demand for clinical trials in the emerging markets, high R&D spending, and the increasing number of CROs and prevalence of diseases.

In emerging countries, there are numerous unmet needs of clinical trials for novel drugs, due to the increasing prevalence of infectious and tropical diseases in the region. The number of individuals suffering from insulin resistance, hyperlipidemia, and obesity is increasing rapidly in these regions and, the cost of conducting clinical trials is relatively cheaper, due to fewer labor costs and low costs for handling clinical trial supplies. Thus, the demand for clinical trials in emerging countries is expected to drive the clinical trials support services market’s growth over the forecast period.

The research and development (R&D) spending of pharmaceutical companies has also been steadily increasing over the past few years. This was mainly due to numerous patent expiries, and as a result of the patent expiration, there are many pharmaceutical companies that will have no other option but to develop new revolutionary molecules for survival. Therefore, the companies are spending more on R&D to accelerate the development of drugs through clinical trials, and henceforth increasing the overall market.

Top Key Players in the Global Clinical Trials Support Services Market: Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Covance Inc.), PPD Inc., Alcura Health, Insight Genetics, Parexel International, Icon PLC, IQVIA, WuXi AppTec and Others.

Key Market Trends:

Phase I is Anticipated to be the Growing Segment During the Forecast Period

Clinical trials support services for phase-I include services, like early-phase patient screening, sample collection management, data management, and assay redesign services, among others. The United States, Europe, and China, followed by Canada and Australia are thus found to be the major hubs, where a large set of Phase-I clinical trials are being registered and conducted. Thus, it is a major market for clinical trial management services.

Despite the trend of outsourcing, the developing countries host a significantly small fraction of Phase I trials. Thus, owing to the aforementioned factors, along with rising Health spending, an increasing number of Investigative New Drugs (IND) applications filed and the trend of outsourcing plays a major role in the drug development process, which is expected to propel the market growth.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Asia-Pacific regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

North America Region Holds the Largest Market Share of Clinical Trials Support Services Market

North America is found to be one of the largest markets for global clinical trial support services owing to the maximum number of pharmaceutical firms based in the United States to conduct most of their business in this region. There are also increasing R&D investments and growing demand for drug development that are the main factors for the growth of the overall market.

Moreover, owing to the trend of clinical trial outsourcing, the clinical trial site management services, for managing offshore operations have witnessed rapid growth.

This Clinical Trials Support Services Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

