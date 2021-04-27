Clinical Trial Packaging Market Latest Innovations, Future Scope And Market Trends 2020-2027

Evolving Regulatory Framework, Consumer Demand to Drive Global Market

Over the past decade, sustainability remained one of the most popular themes across the packaging value chain, due to evolving regulatory guidelines and increasing consumer demand for sustainable packaging alternatives. A number of factors continue to influence consumer behavior and purchase decisions, particularly in the retail sector and, to some extent, across the pharmaceutical space. The increasing consumer affinity toward sustainable packaging is expected to remain one of the key factors that is likely to impact the growth of the global clinical trial packaging market during the forecast period, as a number of market players are leaning toward the adoption of sustainable packaging materials.

The onset of contract manufacturing within the pharmaceutical sector is another trend that is likely to propel the clinical trial packaging market during the assessment period. The rise in the number of clinical trials around the world, particularly in developing regions, including India, China, Thailand, and other ASEAN countries is anticipated to have a positive impact on the clinical trial packaging market during the assessment period. Moreover, as consumer continues to place more value in safety and hygiene due to the COVID-19 pandemic, players involved in the current clinical trial packaging market are anticipated to utilize safe and sustainable materials.

Innovative Concepts, Discovery of New Drugs to Fuel Market Growth

Research and development activities within the pharmaceutical sector have shifted gears in recent years, due to the increasing demand for new drugs and therapies– a factor that is expected to bolster the global clinical trial packaging market. The demand for glass bottles is on the rise owing to mounting concerns pertaining to the use of plastic. The consistent surge in the number of chronic diseases cases, including cancer, HIV, and epilepsy is expected to have a strong impact on the development of the global clinical trial packaging market during the assessment period. The rise in the number of research & development, along with the increasing support from governments for the development of new drugs, is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the global clinical trial packaging market during the assessment period.

Clinical Trial Packaging Market: Key Findings

Based on material, the plastic segment is projected to lead the overall clinical trial packaging market with capturing more than half of the market share in 2020. The same segment is projected to offer total incremental opportunity of US$ ~470 Mn with expansion of 1.7x times by its value during the next seven years.

In terms of end use, research laboratories segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment of the clinical trial packaging market. The same segment is generating consistent demand for clinical trial packaging solutions and anticipated to hold more than 60% portion of total market share by the end of 2027.

In terms of market share and revenue generation, North America region is anticipated to outpace the global clinical trial packaging market. Rapid penetration coupled with increase in R&D activities in the pharmaceutical industry in North America is fueling market growth during the forecast period.

Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for medical device kits and certain medicines has witnessed exponential growth. This factor is expected to fuel the expansion of the global clinical trial packaging market. Furthermore, the contract packaging trend has gained considerable momentum during the COVID-19 crisis. Thus, the demand for pressure sensitive labels, folding cartons, and convenient vial filling has increased. Market players are also estimated to expand their manufacturing capacities during the ongoing pandemic to cater to the surge in the demand.

Clinical Trial Packaging Market: Overview

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global clinical trial packaging market for the forecast period of 2020-2027 , the market is estimated to be driven by rising clinical trial activities coupled with rapid adoption of contract manufacturing in the pharma sector

Companies to Develop New Packaging Solutions to Hinder COVID-19 Spread

The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a strong influence on the clinical trial packaging market in 2020 and beyond. In the current scenario, market players are focusing on the development of new materials to meet packaging requirements during the COVID-19 crisis. The increasing demand for safe, sustainable, and hygienic packaging alternatives for healthcare products and eCommerce transportation is expected to augment the growth of the global clinical trial packaging market during the forecast period. The decline in the consumer demand for plastic packaging is anticipated to drive innovations across the clinical trial packaging market.

Manufacturers Target High Potential Asian Countries

High potential Asian countries such as India and China are leading manufacturers and exporters of pharmaceutical drugs across the globe. Growing private sector and regional government investments in pharmaceutical R&D in Asian countries has opened new doors of opportunities for clinical trial packaging manufacturers. Pharmaceutical industry in the Asia Pacific region has witnessed outstanding market growth in recent years and likely to experience significant market growth during the upcoming years. Manufacturers operating in the global clinical trial packaging market can target these lucrative countries on the back of rising pharmaceutical clinical trials activities in these countries.

