Clinical Trial Market 2021 Size, Share, Comprehensive Research Study, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027

Global Clinical Trial Market 2021 offers detailed research and in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Clinical Trial market. The global Clinical Trial market also provides an insightful overview of product specification, technology, applications, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin.

Global clinical trial imaging market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Clinical Trial Market:

BioTelemetry, Inc

IXICO plc

Resonance Health

Bioclinica

ICON plc

Radiant Sage LLC

Lyscaut Medical Imaging Company

Quotient Sciences

worldcare Clinical

Navitas Life Sciences

Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies

Intrinsic Imaging

Image Core Lab

ERT Clinical

Market Segmentation:

By Product & Services (Services, Software)

By Modality (Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Echocardiography, Nuclear Medicine, Positron Emission Tomography, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Optical Coherence Tomography, Others)

By Application (Oncology, Neurology, Endocrinology, Cardiology, Dermatology, Hematology, Others)

By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic and Government Research Institutes, Medical Device Manufacturers, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Tender Sales)

The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a humanitarian as well as economic crisis, creating strain on the society and affecting millions of people and businesses.

Competitive Landscape and Clinical Trial Market Share Analysis

Some of the major players operating in this market are BioTelemetry, Inc, IXICO plc, Resonance Health, Bioclinica, ICON plc, Radiant Sage LLC, Lyscaut Medical Imaging Company, Quotient Sciences, worldcare Clinical, Navitas Life Sciences, Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies, Intrinsic Imaging, Image Core Lab, ERT Clinical, Perspectum Diagnostics, Anagram 4 clinical trials, Parexel International Corporation among others.

Recent Developments:

In July 2019, Paraxel International Corporation extends the launch of Health Advances Asia Limited to improve the commencement of drug development and commercialization in Asia/Pacific by its strategic consulting subsidiary. The Health Advances help both the multinational and the local companies to expand in the global market and to assist their clients in further developments.

In April 2019, Perspectum Diagnostics launched MRCP+ at the international liver congress which will focus on clinical practices. It studies the new data found in MRCP+ studies of patients. It has the ability to diagnose and develop new treatments bringing the light of possibility to further investigation that is monitoring further assessment application. It was launched to give measurements that could further investigate into qualitative MRCP+ to provide further information for researchers.

In February 2019, ICON Plc announced that they have acquired MolecularMD, a molecular diagnostic specialty laboratory. After this acquisition ICON’s laboratory has enhanced its offerings in molecular diagnostic testing leading towards the expansion of testing platforms, such as next immunohistochemistry (IHC) and generation sequencing.

Global Clinical Trial Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of product & services, the market is segmented into services and software

On the basis of modality, the market is segmented into computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, echocardiography, nuclear medicine, positron emission tomography, X-ray, ultrasound, optical coherence tomography and others

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into oncology, neurology, endocrinology, cardiology, dermatology, hematology and others

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, academic and government research institutes, medical device manufacturers and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct sales and tender sales

Clinical Trial Market Size Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

Finally, Clinical Trial Market report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item market's continuous developments, capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

