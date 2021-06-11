Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market Recent Opportunities with Growth Forecasts By 2028 – PAREXEL International Corporation., MedNet Solutions

A clinical trial management system CTMS is software system to accomplish clinical trial data operations generated by pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies. A CTMS manages up-to-date clinical data initiation from planning of research proposal to preparation, conducting and reporting generation. Clinical trial management system performs planning on budgets, report budgeting, clinical data management and report generation and accordingly the requirements of recipient companies vary from the future prospect.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market Research include:

Oracle, Medidata Solutions Inc., PAREXEL International Corporation., MedNet Solutions, Inc., Bioclinica, BioOptronics, Inc., DATATRAK Int., ERT Clinical, FORTE, and ICON plc among others.

The Global Clinical Trial Management System CTMS market is segmented on the basis of component, product, delivery mode, and end-user. The component segment includes, software and services. Based on product, the market is segmented as enterprise based and site based. Based on delivery mode, the market is segmented as, web based, cloud based and on premise. Based on end-user, the market is classified as, pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, clinical research organizations [CROs], medical device companies, and other end users.

Financial Performance:

Overall company/segment revenue for the year 2019, 2018, and 2017 is provided in the sub title “Financial Performance” (public listed companies) along with the analysis and explanation of the increase or decrease in the same due to factors such as mergers & acquisition, profit or loss in any strategic business unit (SBUs) and others.

Product Benchmarking:

Product benchmarking comprises the comprehensive list of products pertaining to the respective market along with the application and key features.

Strategic Initiatives:

Insights pertaining to the new product launch, strategic collaboration, mergers and acquisition, regulatory approval, and other developments by the company in market are covered under strategic initiatives section.

