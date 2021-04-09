Clinical Nutrition Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Demand, Top Players, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report LLC recently added a new title on 2020-2027 Global Clinical Nutrition Market Report from its database. The report provides study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product, market size, share, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2027.

Global Clinical Nutrition Market is valued at approximately USD 33 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Clinical nutrition is defined as nutrition offered to patients in healthcare settings. Clinical nutrition is usually a type of pharmaceutical product provide to keep the patient healthy by offering a requisite amount of nutrients such as minerals, vitamins, and proteins. This nutrition helps in the improvement of metabolic functions in the patienta??s body. Clinical nutrition is utilized in the medication of several chronic and acute diseases which are associated with clinical nutrition malnutrition & therapies.

Further, the nutrition enhancements are also aiding people to make a proper diet and balanced functioning of the body. The clinical nutrition functions in acute and ambulatory care settings, such as diabetes, nutrition support, pediatrics, cardiac rehabilitation, cancer, trauma, renal dialysis, and wellness centers-based intervention programs. Therefore, these factors are encouraging people to use clinical nutrition to develop a healthy diet. Furthermore, the rise in the prevalence of chronic conditions and the rise in the number of patients using advanced clinical nutritional products are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2018, around 17.0 million new cancer cases with almost 9.5 million cancer deaths were reported throughout the world, and the global cancer burden is expected to grow to almost 27.5 million new cancer cases with around 16.3 million cancer deaths by the year 2040. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the market growth all over the world. During the COVID-19 crisis, many industries are confronting severe difficulties due to the measures being increasingly commenced to prevent the transmission of the novel coronavirus worldwide, although the clinical nutrition industry is having a breakthrough moment. Since it is advantageous for the COVID-19 patienta??s respiratory outcomes, thus several regional governments steadily accepting its value and reimbursements thereby, strengthening the demand for clinical nutrition products. However, the lack of awareness and stringent regulations are the major factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Clinical Nutrition market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising adoption rate of clinical nutrition products, along with the presence of a significant number of manufacturers in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of metabolic disorder and chronic diseases followed by the rising geriatric population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Clinical Nutrition market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

Braun Melsungen AG

Danone Nutricia

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Perrigo Company Plc

Pfizer Inc.

NestlA(C) S.A, Lonza Ltd.

Hero Nutritionals Inc.

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Enteral

Parenteral

By Application:

Cancer

Neurological Diseases

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Others

By End-User:

Pediatric

Adults

Geriatric

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

