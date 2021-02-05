Clinical Laboratory Services Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Global Insights Analysis Report 2028

A new market study is released on Clinical Laboratory Services Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Chats & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This report is delivered as the most relevant, unique, fair, and creditable global market research report to valuable customers and clients depending upon their specific business needs. It facilitates in adjusting the production depending on the conditions of demand which avoids wastage of goods. Market research reports like this Clinical Laboratory Services Market surely helps to reduce business risk and failure. Major competitor strategies include but are not limited to new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions. Research and analysis is carried out with one step or the combination of several steps depending upon the client need and the business requirements.

Clinical laboratory services market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 62,314.83 million by 2027 from USD 40,087.65 million in 2019. Advancement in clinical diagnostic methods is the factors for the market growth. The major players covered in the report are Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Spectra Laboratories (A Subsidiary of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA), Eurofins Scientific, UNILABS, SYNLAB International GmbH, MIRACA HOLDINGS Inc., Sonic Healthcare, amedes Group, Alere (A Subsidiary of Abbott), Charles River, Siemens Healthineers AG, among other players domestic and global. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Competitive Landscape and Clinical Laboratory Services Market Share Analysis

Europe clinical laboratory services market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to Europe clinical laboratory services market.

Clinical laboratory services includes drug development, drug discovery, toxicology testing, bioanalytical & lab chemistry, cell & gene therapy and preclinical & clinical trial related services.

Clinical laboratory services are increasing with increasing demand for accurate and early disease diagnosis will accelerate the market growth. Growing application of high-throughput assays improve the process of laboratory for drug discovery related services also expected to enhance the market growth. Preference for preventive health check-ups will further create new opportunities that impact this clinical laboratory services market growth in the forecast period to 2027. For instance, In 2017, Department of Sport and Health Sciences, Germany published study on “Participation in preventive health check-ups among 19,351 women in Germany” highlighted that age groups from 55–59 and 65–69 years has participated in preventive health check-ups were 64.8% and 65.0% respectively out of 19,351 women participated at least every two years.

This clinical laboratory services market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Europe Clinical Laboratory Services Market Scope and Market Size

Europe clinical laboratory services market is segmented of the basis specialty, provider and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market, By Provider

Based on specialty, the market is segmented into clinical chemistry testing, microbiology testing, hematology testing, immunology testing, cytology testing, genetic testing and drugs of abuse testing. The clinical chemistry testing segment is dominating the market due to the growing cases of chronic diseases such as liver diseases, cardiovascular diseases and blood disorders which are increasing the demand to use clinical chemistry services. Additionally, the increasing demand of point of care testing solutions which is used for the fast diagnosis of the disease is expected to help the market to growth significantly.

Based on provider, the market is segmented into independent & reference laboratories, hospital-based laboratories, nursing and physician office-based laboratories. The hospital-based laboratories segment is dominating the market due to increasing cases of injuries and increasing number of hospitals and increasing number of patient volumes in hospitals.

Based on application, the market is segmented into drug discovery related services, drug development related services, bioanalytical & lab chemistry services, toxicology testing services, cell & gene therapy related services, and preclinical & clinical trial related services and other clinical laboratory services. Bioanalytical & lab chemistry services segment is dominating the market because bioanalysis is an important factor in drug discovery and development. Germany is Europe’s largest and holds forth position in global pharmaceuticals market. Germany spends almost 14% of their expenditure on the pharmaceutical development.

Clinical Laboratory Services Market Country Level Analysis

Europe market is analysed and market size information is provided by country by specialty, provider and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the clinical laboratory services market report are Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, and rest of Europe in Europe.

Europe clinical laboratory services market is growing due to awareness about diagnosis and treatment of the disease is expected to grow at the significant growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and because of strategic initiatives by market players. For instance, In December 2017, Eurofins Scientific announced the successful completion of the agreement to acquire EAG Laboratories; a leading global scientific services company offering analytical analysis and consultancy solutions to a broad and competitive range of final markets. From Odyssey Investment Partners, EAG is providing Eurofins with an entrance into the competitive and rising materials and technology sciences markets. Europe clinical laboratory services market is growing due to government initiatives to increase the awareness about protective screening, rising of public and private funding for the research and development of clinical laboratory tests is expected to grow at the significant growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Germany is growing with the highest market share as this is a developed country and more number of diagnostic companies is present in the country. Additionally advancements of proteomics, genome technologies, and specific applications related to the mass spectrometry also have generated new prospects for research.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory scenario and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Rising Preference for Preventive Health Check-Ups in Clinical Laboratory Services Market

Europe clinical laboratory services market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in installed base of different kind of products for clinical laboratory services market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in automobile regulatory scenarios and their impact on the clinical laboratory services market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

For instance,

In September 2019, Spectra Laboratories announced to construct a 200,000 square foot facility in Southaven’s Stateline Business Park. More than 300 workers would check samples to assess the quality of the patients ‘ kidneys there. Quick distribution of test results by the agency, allowing patients to access the specific care they need in a timely manner. This expansion increases the productivity of the company which increases their market share.

In June 2019, UNILABS attended ESHG 2019 genetics conference in Gothenburg on June 15-18, 2019. UNILABS, Alpha Medical and CGC Genetics joined ESHG’s European Human Genetics Conference. UNILABS shall be depicted by its experts from Slovakia, France, Switzerland and Portugal. This conference will increase awareness as well as help in business expansion of the company.

Such investment and partnership other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for clinical laboratory services through expanded model range

