Clinical Laboratory Service Market is Booming Worldwide till 2025 With Abbott, Siemens Healthineers, Bio-Reference Laboratories

What is Clinical Laboratory Service?

Clinical laboratory service is to detect and monitor the test results done on specimens from the body like urine or blood of the patient and provide them with appropriate treatment. These tests are done in hospitals, clinics and various independent laboratories. Automation has been the greatest trend for change in the global clinical laboratory service market. Clinical Laboratory Improvement (CLIA) and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) have set some regulations regarding the mandatory certification before collecting any human sample for diagnostic service. The market is affected by the COVID-19 testing service as the number of patients is increasing worldwide the need for the clinical laboratory services is increasing.

On 24th March 2020, Enzo Biochem, Inc. announced its wholly-owned subsidiary, Enzo Clinical Labs, Inc., has expanded its screening services for COVID-19. Following the companyâ€™s March 6, 2020 announcement regarding the initiation of accepting specimens for novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing, Enzo is now directly collecting specimens at a drive-through facility by appointment in Enzoâ€™s laboratory complex in Farmingdale, New York. This facility has been set up with support from local and state officials. As one of the first independent drive-through testing facilities on Long Island, NY, it is easily accessible for Nassau and Suffolk County residents and is now in operation. The goal of this testing site is to help the local community improve virus surveillance and reduce pressure on the regional hospital systems.

Major & Emerging Players in Clinical Laboratory Service Market:

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Hematology, Urinalysis, Microbiology, Immunochemistry, Others), Tests (Blood Testing, Urine Testing, Oral Fluid Testing, Hair Testing, Others), End User (Hospital Laboratory, Clinics, Private Laboratory, Others)

Market Trends:

Adoption of Automation Technology Like Robots in Clinical Laboratory Service

Increasing Advancement in Testing Technologies

Market Drivers:

Increasing Need for Testing and Clinical Care to Reduce both COVID-19 Transmission and Economic, Public Health, and Social Impacts

Rising Number of Patients Worldwide

Challenges:

Stringent Regulatory Norms Regarding Clinical Laboratory Service

Less Availability of Skilled Manpower in Laboratory might Hinder the Market Growth

Opportunities:

Continuous Research and Development for Effective Medicines Discovery

Growing Health-Related Awareness in Developing Economies

Increasing Government Spendings on Clinical Laboratory Service

On Feb. 4, 2020, the Secretary of HHS determined that there is a public health emergency and that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for the detection and/or diagnosis of the COVID-19 outbreak. The FDA has authorized one EUA for COVID-19 that is in use by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and some public health labs across the country. The guidance issued describes a policy enabling laboratories to immediately use tests they developed and validated in order to achieve more rapid testing capacity in the U.S. Following the completion of their test validation, laboratories should communicate with the FDA, via email, in order to notify the agency that the test has been validated. Laboratories should submit a completed EUA request within 15 business days of notification.”

