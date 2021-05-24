Clinical Genomics Market Qualitative Insights On Application 2031

Clinical Genomics: Introduction

A genome is a complete set of DNA contained in a single cell of an organism. Genomics is a branch of genetics that studies the sequencing and interpretation of a living organism’s genome. Clinical genomics is the analysis of an organism’s genetic make-up for diagnostic reasons such as cancer prognosis or diagnosis, determining pre-existing causes of a potential disease, and tailoring care regimens to the needs of a patient.

Advancement in molecular biology has revolutionized cancer detection and treatment. Modern disease detection techniques focused on the detection of DNA and RNA have several benefits over conventional methods.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Clinical Genomics Market

Continuous innovation in clinical genomics to be major driver

Clinical genomics innovation has resulted in improved health services and improved treatment options for patients. Genetic screening offers various tools for the detection of genetic diseases, including RT-PCR, microarray sequencing, and next-generation sequencing. Availability of various technologies for disease detection provides several options, depending on the cost of the examination, its capability, and other factors. This is projected to fuel the growth of the global clinical genomics market during the forecast period. Comparative genomic hybridization (CGH), also known as chromosomal microarray analysis (CMA), is a technique for identifying copy number variations.

CGH is considered a new technology that can be used to identify chromosomal abnormalities as well as solid tumors. Due to advances in workflow and cost efficiency, array comparative genomic hybridization (aCGH) is quickly becoming the preferred CGH technique over other conventional techniques. The technology is expected to replace current conventional banding techniques, which in turn is anticipated to propel the global clinical genomics market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer accounts for 8.3 million deaths globally each year, with 70% of new cancer cases projected to be identified in the next 20 years.

Each type of cancer requires a different approach to treatment. Hence, demand for clinical genomics is expected to increase during the forecast period, driven by rise in prevalence of cancer and the need for personalized medicine. The clinical genomics industry is still in a nascent stage. This is likely to provide significant opportunities to market players.

Clinical Genomics Market: Segmentation

In terms of product type, the global clinical genomics market can be classified into instruments, consumables & reagents, and services

Based on application, the global clinical genomics market can be categorized into diagnostics, newborn screening, genetics, carrier screening, prenatal screening, and others

In terms of test type, the global clinical genomics market can be segregated into molecular tests, chromosomal tests, and biochemical tests

Based on end-user, the global clinical genomics market can be divided into hospitals & clinics, government laboratories & research centers, academics & research institutes, and specialized clinics

Asia Pacific Clinical Genomics Market to Grow at a Rapid Pace

In terms of region, the global clinical genomics market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America and Europe are projected to be the leading markets for clinical genomics due to rise in health care spending and increase in awareness and adoption of new diagnostic approaches.

The clinical genomics market is anticipated to expand rapidly due to changing demographics in developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa. These countries’ public and private health care spending is expected to rise, inducing companies to shift attention to these markets.

In the near future, improvements in health care facilities and government reimbursement schemes in both developed and emerging markets are likely to present opportunities in the global clinical genomics market.

Leading Players Operating in Global Clinical Genomics Market

The global clinical genomics market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key players operating in the global clinical genomics market are:

Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)

Centogene AG

Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Foundation Medicine, Inc.

Gene by Gene Ltd.

GenomeDx Biosciences, Inc.

Genomic Health, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Invitae Corporation

Iverson Genetic Diagnostics, Inc.

MedGenome

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc.

Pathgroup

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Personalis, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Retrogen, Inc.

Rosetta Genomics, Ltd.

Strand Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Veritas Genetic

