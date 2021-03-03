Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) – Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)
The Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) companies during the forecast period.
A clinical decision support system is a health information technology system that is designed to provide physicians and other health professionals with clinical decision support, that is, assistance with clinical decision-making tasks.
Prime Competitors
The prominent players in the Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market include:
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
Philips Healthcare
Hearst Health
International Business Machines (IBM)
Cerner Corporation
McKesson Corporation
MEDITECH and Epic Systems Corporation
Elsevier B.V.
Wolters Kluwer Health
By application
Clinics
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Market Segments by Type
Clinical Drug Information
Disease and Condition Management
Clinical Informatics and Surveillance
Others
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market in Major Countries
7 North America Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
The regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
Audience:
-Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) manufacturers
-Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) traders, distributors, and suppliers
-Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) industry associations
-Product managers, Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
-Market Research and consulting firms
