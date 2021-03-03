Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) – Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)

The Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) companies during the forecast period.

A clinical decision support system is a health information technology system that is designed to provide physicians and other health professionals with clinical decision support, that is, assistance with clinical decision-making tasks.

Prime Competitors

The prominent players in the Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) market include:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Hearst Health

International Business Machines (IBM)

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

MEDITECH and Epic Systems Corporation

Elsevier B.V.

Wolters Kluwer Health

By application

Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Market Segments by Type

Clinical Drug Information

Disease and Condition Management

Clinical Informatics and Surveillance

Others

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Audience:

-Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) manufacturers

-Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) traders, distributors, and suppliers

-Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) industry associations

-Product managers, Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

-Market Research and consulting firms

Report Spotlights

Detailed overview of market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints

