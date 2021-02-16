Clinical Data Analytics Market to Grow Significantly at a CAGR of 33.07% by 2026 | Allscripts Health Solution, Inspirata Inc, CareEvolution Inc., Cerner Corporation

Global Clinical Data Analytics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Clinical Data Analytics Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of Clinical Data Analytics.

The Clinical Data Analytics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.07% over the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

– The market is also driven by constantly evolving industry regulations, the increasing pressures to reduce the costs of drug development, and rising demand for new therapies. As per the Avoca group, 65% of R&D activities were outsourced in 2021, and this trend is predicted to remain stable until 2021. The market is also witnessing patient-clinician-system engagement, which is contributing to the proliferation of electronic data recording systems and advancements in methods (such as randomized trials) presenting an exciting opportunity for the market studied.

– Diabetes management is gaining importance for the past few years. In August 2019, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute conducted a study using artificial intelligence and big data analytics to evaluate information from thousands of continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps. The information can be used to improve the algorithms that control these devices, enhancing the lives of people with type 1 diabetes.

– There is an increasing trend of therapeutic-area Specific Modules being mapped to industry standards. For instance, clinical milestone modules, Disease-specific symptom modules and Disease-specific assessments (such as Urine GAG testing, MPS enzyme testing) are being mapped to MedDRA (Medical Dictionary for Regulatory Activities), WHODrug (WHO Drug Dictionary), CDISC (Clinical Data Interchange Standards Consortium), which is encouraging the trials in various therapeutic domains, hence, aiding in the market growth.

– Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are gradually becoming a part of the clinical data analytics market . One of the more promising potentials uses for using AI and ML in clinical trials is in the design phase. For instance, in January 2020 , Mayo Clinic announced the Clinical Data Analytics Platform as the first venture under the Mayo Clinic Platform . It is based on a federated architecture, which enables multiple participants to build a common, robust artificial intelligence and machine learning model without sharing datasets.

– Precision medicines are now more expensive to produce than traditional medicines, which leads to a squeeze in profit margin and increases pressure to produce a successful first-time submission and avoid any costs associated with resubmission. In the future, extended reality (XR) technologies are expected to become prevalent in trial operations. Goldman Sachs predicts that AR/VR use in the medical sector in 2025 will have revenues of USD 5.1 billion.

– Due to the spread of diseases, such as the recent spread of COVID -19 , it is expected that frequent clinic visits will soon be a thing of the past for patients on some clinical trials. Connected devices, advances in – home delivery, and improved virtual communication can be conducted as per patient’s convenience, and as a result, the data points for analysis will arise from multiple sources.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592049/clinical-data-analytics-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=07

Top Leading Companies of Global Clinical Data Analytics Market are Allscripts Health Solution, Inspirata Inc, CareEvolution Inc., Cerner Corporation, Health Catalyst Inc., IBM Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, McKesson Corporation, Optum Inc., Oracle Corporation and others.

Key Market Trends

Cloud Deployment Model to Hold a Dominant Position in the Market



– The increased adoption of electronic records across a majority of healthcare institutions has driven the use of cloud-based solutions owing to its most intuitive advantage, which enables archiving and the use and analysis of patient records, information, and history with ease. Physicians are inclined toward cloud solutions as they enable secure collaboration between the patients and other hospital management since these solutions support mobile devices, web applications, and data access from multiple locations.

– The ability to use the cloud is not limited to the use of data from a single location but allows the collaborations of various data pools across the world. Healthcare organizations and pharmaceutical companies can thus leverage this advantage to gather insights on drug discovery or innovation based on history and present data available from the various healthcare data pools.

– Further, these solutions also reduce in-house storage costs that are incurred due to on-premise solutions, which may require a large number of data centers to store and process the data required for analysis. Cloud computing enables data aggregation across trials and sponsors. This data can be used to create benchmarks so data managers can see how their trial matches up against others in the same therapeutic area.

– Progress in genomic medicine will add more patient data to already increasing health data stores, and on-premises data warehouses can’t accommodate this additional information. To keep up with the data windfall, health systems will have to supplement on-premises data warehouse capacity with cloud-based solutions. With growing investment in R&D and increasing government budgets for research, there is a higher demand for high-powered data solutions with greater accuracy in providing insights.

– Companies are thus using big data to achieve this accuracy; however, this requires advanced computing power that can be leveraged using the cloud. For instance, in February 2020, Saama Technologies, the AI clinical analytics platform company, signed an agreement with Pfizer Inc. to develop and deploy an AIpowered analytics solution to reduce the challenges commonly experienced by clinical study data managers and monitors.

United States to be a Major Market



– The market in the United States is anticipated to see the most significant growth during the forecast period. The massive growth of the United States market is connected to developing federal healthcare mandates to control rising healthcare costs, growing regulatory obligations, increasing EHR adoption; and expanding government initiatives concentrating on personalized medicine, value-based reimbursements, and population health management.

– As per the ClinicalTrials.gov, in 2019, the United States alone accounted for 34% of the registered clinical studies worldwide. The collected data that is being generated from different sources need to be studied and analyzed for chalking out strategies for effective population health management. Moreover, the United States alone accounted for 37% of the registered recruiting clinical studies worldwide as of October 2019 as per the same source.

– Under the new rules by the US government for Medicare, hospitals and doctors will be subject to financial penalties under Medicare if they are not using electronic health records (EHR). Though the United States has always been known to be a pioneer in the use of advanced technologies for treating patients, doctors and hospitals have been slow to replace paper records with electronic records. These steps are being taken to put these EHRs to meaningful use. Enforcement of these new regulations is expected to provide impetus to the demand for clinical data analytics solutions in the region.

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592049/clinical-data-analytics-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=07

Highlights of the Clinical Data Analytics Market Report:

– Detailed overview of Clinical Data Analytics Market

– Changing the Clinical Data Analytics market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Clinical Data Analytics market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Clinical Data Analytics Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Clinical Data Analytics Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. Clinical Data Analytics industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Inquire For Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592049/clinical-data-analytics-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/discount?Mode=07

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com