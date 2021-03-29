Clinical Data Analytics Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 33.07% by 2026

The Clinical Data Analytics Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Clinical Data Analytics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.07% over the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Clinical Data Analytics Market: Allscripts Health Solution, Inspirata Inc, CareEvolution Inc., Cerner Corporation, Health Catalyst Inc., IBM Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, McKesson Corporation, Optum Inc., Oracle Corporation and others.

Key Market Trends

Cloud Deployment Model to Hold a Dominant Position in the Market



– The increased adoption of electronic records across a majority of healthcare institutions has driven the use of cloud-based solutions owing to its most intuitive advantage, which enables archiving and the use and analysis of patient records, information, and history with ease. Physicians are inclined toward cloud solutions as they enable secure collaboration between the patients and other hospital management since these solutions support mobile devices, web applications, and data access from multiple locations.

– The ability to use the cloud is not limited to the use of data from a single location but allows the collaborations of various data pools across the world. Healthcare organizations and pharmaceutical companies can thus leverage this advantage to gather insights on drug discovery or innovation based on history and present data available from the various healthcare data pools.

– Further, these solutions also reduce in-house storage costs that are incurred due to on-premise solutions, which may require a large number of data centers to store and process the data required for analysis. Cloud computing enables data aggregation across trials and sponsors. This data can be used to create benchmarks so data managers can see how their trial matches up against others in the same therapeutic area.

– Progress in genomic medicine will add more patient data to already increasing health data stores, and on-premises data warehouses can’t accommodate this additional information. To keep up with the data windfall, health systems will have to supplement on-premises data warehouse capacity with cloud-based solutions. With growing investment in R&D and increasing government budgets for research, there is a higher demand for high-powered data solutions with greater accuracy in providing insights.

– Companies are thus using big data to achieve this accuracy; however, this requires advanced computing power that can be leveraged using the cloud. For instance, in February 2020, Saama Technologies, the AI clinical analytics platform company, signed an agreement with Pfizer Inc. to develop and deploy an AIpowered analytics solution to reduce the challenges commonly experienced by clinical study data managers and monitors.

United States to be a Major Market



– The market in the United States is anticipated to see the most significant growth during the forecast period. The massive growth of the United States market is connected to developing federal healthcare mandates to control rising healthcare costs, growing regulatory obligations, increasing EHR adoption; and expanding government initiatives concentrating on personalized medicine, value-based reimbursements, and population health management.

– As per the ClinicalTrials.gov, in 2019, the United States alone accounted for 34% of the registered clinical studies worldwide. The collected data that is being generated from different sources need to be studied and analyzed for chalking out strategies for effective population health management. Moreover, the United States alone accounted for 37% of the registered recruiting clinical studies worldwide as of October 2019 as per the same source.

– Under the new rules by the US government for Medicare, hospitals and doctors will be subject to financial penalties under Medicare if they are not using electronic health records (EHR). Though the United States has always been known to be a pioneer in the use of advanced technologies for treating patients, doctors and hospitals have been slow to replace paper records with electronic records. These steps are being taken to put these EHRs to meaningful use. Enforcement of these new regulations is expected to provide impetus to the demand for clinical data analytics solutions in the region.

Influence of the Clinical Data Analytics Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Clinical Data Analytics market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Clinical Data Analytics market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Clinical Data Analytics market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Clinical Data Analytics market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Clinical Data Analytics market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Clinical Data Analytics Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

