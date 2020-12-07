Climate Protection Index: Germany a little better | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – When it comes to climate protection, Germany has improved somewhat in an international comparison, according to a study of several environmental organizations, and moved to the upper civil society.

The Federal Republic of Germany has taken four places in the climate protection index and is now in 19th place – but still behind countries such as India, Chile and Morocco. The overall assessment is still only “mediocre,” as the authors of the Climate Protection Index from Germanwatch, the Climate Action Network (CAN) and the New Climate Institute announced Monday.

The organizations called the US performance “disastrous”: At the end of President Donald Trump’s tenure, they were at the bottom of the list of 57 countries and the EU for the second time in a row – after Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Sweden remains the leader, followed by Great Britain, Denmark, Morocco, Norway and Chile. However, climate protection activists also ruled that no country scores “very well” and have again released the top three places in the rankings.

According to the authors of the study, Germany’s problem areas are too weak expansion targets for renewable energy sources, far too little progress in the transport sector and still high energy consumption and high emissions of climate-damaging greenhouse gases per inhabitant.

The authors also see encouraging signs. This could spike global carbon dioxide emissions, they said. The index still looks at emissions before the start of the corona pandemic, so it is not biased. According to these data, emissions in general have increased only very slightly; they have decreased in more than half of the countries surveyed.

A few days before the EU summit on the 2030 climate target on Thursday and Friday, the index paints an ambivalent picture of the union of states, the authors said. While the Scandinavian EU countries, Portugal and the EU itself are in the top region with very good figures, there are also downward peaks with Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovenia and Cyprus. Jan Burck of Germanwatch, one of the main authors, demanded that the EU make its reconstruction after the Corona crisis as green and sustainable as possible.

In the overall ranking, the EU improved by six places to 16th place, albeit almost exclusively thanks to a much better-assessed climate policy. “So there are a few advances in the placement,” said Burck.

Whether the summit will bring the hoped-for major progress in climate policy has not yet been answered: not all 27 states support the European Commission’s proposal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 percent below 1990 levels by 2030 . Germany is behind it. But Poland and other Central European countries, which rely heavily on coal, have reservations and are demanding financial assistance.

An online conference between the United Nations and the British government is taking place this Saturday – in place of the UN World Climate Summit which has been postponed to 2021 due to corona. The annual conference should have met in November in Glasgow, Scotland.