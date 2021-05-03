Climate Protection Act: Armin Laschet Announces New Target | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – After the Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling on the climate law, the grand coalition is fighting for a change in the law as soon as possible.

The goal is to amend the climate protection law before the end of the parliamentary term and, among other things, legally enshrine intermediate targets for the years 2035 and 2040, said CDU boss Armin Laschet (CDU). At the same time, Laschet announced his party’s goal of making Germany climate neutral “well before the year 2050” – and thus faster than planned by the EU.

The CDU discussed the ramifications of the recent Federal Constitutional Court decision on climate protection at its presidency meeting on Monday.

Last week, the judges in Karlsruhe required the legislator to further fine-tune the greenhouse gas emission reduction targets for the period after 2030 by the end of next year. This concerns the Climate Protection Act, which has so far established the permitted annual emission amounts for the years up to 2030 for the energy sector, industry, transport and agriculture, among others.

Laschet called Monday’s statement a “quantum leap.” It takes into account not only the preservation of livelihoods, but also the protection of the freedoms of future generations, Laschet said. “That must now be specified in the legislation.”

In addition to a more ambitious goal to achieve greenhouse gas neutrality and a focus on innovation, it is also necessary to increase the CO2 price, says Laschet. To compensate for this, the EEG tax should drop in the next election period and the electricity tax should be cut, the CDU chief said. In making its decision, his party paid special attention to social issues in addition to ecological and economic issues.

The Union will discuss the details of the amendment to the climate protection law with its coalition partner SPD in the coming days. The aim is to reach agreement during this parliamentary term and to legally enshrine the reduction targets for the years 2035 and 2040. According to data from dpa, the cabinet could deal with the amended climate protection law in the coming week.

In the morning, Federal Environment Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) asked the Union to jointly implement the Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling on climate protection. By the end of the week, you will present the revised version of the Climate Protection Act, Schulze explains. For example, more speed in the expansion of renewable energy sources and more transparency in car labeling are foreseen. “These are all initiatives that are now on the table and that we were able to implement very quickly,” said Schulze.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) did not want to respond directly to the CDU’s proposals on Monday. Government spokesman Steffen Seibert stressed that the federal government is “working with united forces” to amend the climate protection law during this term. It is now a matter of “making a line of government” based on the plans presented.

On Monday there were also suggestions and suggestions from the opposition and climate experts to shape the climate protection law. The think tank Agora Energiewende presented a key issues paper in which, among other things, climate neutrality is set as a goal by 2045. The left-wing climate politician Lorenz Gösta Beutin called for the goal to be brought forward by 2040. CSU chief Markus Söder initially cited this time point as the target for greenhouse gas neutrality on Monday morning, but, as he later specified, referred to Bavaria.

FDP leader Christian Lindner did not warn the other parties outside of the climate law adjustment process. Since it is regulatory by the year 2050, any governmental alliance must involve the other parties as well, he said. Lindner suggested holding talks on a “national climate consensus” in the coming weeks. For faster climate protection, the liberals propose, among other things, to distribute a limited CO2 quota differently than before using market-based mechanisms.