Climate organizations: requirements for the future federal government | Free press

About seven months to the federal election. The Climate Alliance urges you to hurry – and sets clear goals. The election manifestos of the parties are still far from ambitious enough.

Berlin (dpa) – Climate organizations have called on parties in Germany to set themselves much more ambitious climate goals and embed them in their election manifestos. This is evident from a paper that the Climate Alliance Germany presented on Monday.

About seven months before the federal election, the alliance of 140 organizations is calling for a rapid expansion of renewables, accelerated fossil fuel phasing out, solid funding for local public transportation and climate neutrality by 2040 – ten years ahead of schedule. Agriculture, international cooperation and digitization must also be oriented in such a way that they make a greater contribution to climate and environmental protection, argues the alliance.

In addition, a future federal government should present a timetable for phasing out environmentally and climate-damaging subsidies “in the first 100 days of its term”. The money won in this way must flow to a climate protection fund according to the 15-point catalog of requirements.

In order to meet the new EU climate targets and the targets of the Paris Climate Agreement, Germany must also revise its national energy and climate plan “as soon as possible”. This also implies that the social dimension is taken into account in all climate protection measures. Lower-income households should “be enabled to purchase energy-efficient appliances through targeted funding,” write the signatories.

Renewable energy sources should make up “at least 75 percent” of gross electricity consumption by 2030, Allianz said. The Federal Ministry of the Environment had adjusted its targets upwards at the beginning of this year and is currently aiming for a share of green electricity between 75 and 80 percent by 2030. The official target, anchored in the coalition agreement, is 65 percent.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99