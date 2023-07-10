Climate Disasters Daily? Welcome to the ‘New Normal.’

Catastrophic floods within the Hudson Valley. An unrelenting warmth dome over Phoenix. Ocean temperatures hitting 90 levels Fahrenheit off the coast of Miami. A shocking deluge in Vermont, a uncommon twister in Delaware.

A decade in the past, any considered one of these occasions would have been seen as an aberration. This week, they’re taking place concurrently as local weather change fuels excessive climate, prompting New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, to name it “our new normal.”

Over the previous month, smoke from Canadian wildfires blanketed main cities across the nation, a lethal warmth wave hit Texas and Oklahoma and torrential rains flooded elements of Chicago.

“It’s not only a figment of your creativeness, and it’s not as a result of all people now has a smartphone,” mentioned Jeff Berardelli, the chief meteorologist and local weather specialist for WFLA Information in Tampa. “We’ve seen a rise in excessive climate. This unquestionably is occurring.”