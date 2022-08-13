Climate Bill Heads to Biden’s Desk. There Is More to Be Done.

WASHINGTON — For the septuagenarian lawmakers who wrote the historic local weather invoice that Congress handed on Friday, and the 79-year-old president who’s about to signal it into regulation, the measure represents a “as soon as in a era” victory.

However youthful Democrats and local weather activists crave extra. They have a look at the invoice as a down fee, and so they fear a complacent voters will consider Washington has ultimately solved local weather change — when in reality scientists warn it has solely taken the primary vital steps.

“This invoice isn’t the invoice that my era deserves and desires to totally avert local weather disaster, however it’s the one which we will cross, given how a lot energy we now have at this second,” stated Varshini Prakash, 29, who co-founded the Dawn Motion, a youth-led local weather activism group.