Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s savage response to snide Andrew Tate tweet leaves fans gasping for air

19-year-old Swedish local weather activist Greta Thunberg had a completely savage response to a tweet made by controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate on December 27. The 36-year-old former kickboxer had made a publish on Twitter immediately addressing Thunberg, seemingly baiting her right into a dialog in regards to the environmental affect of his automobile assortment.

Thunberg has stood as much as many highly effective figures prior to now, together with former US President Donald Trump, so it was no shock that she would have some form of comeback for Tate. What nobody was anticipating was for the teenage activist to supply such a brutal response.

Hey @GretaThunberg I've 33 automobiles. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. That is simply the beginning. Please present your e-mail tackle so I can ship an entire record of my automobile assortment and their respective huge emissions. sure, please do enlighten me. e-mail me at [email protected]

Greta Thunberg has brutal response for Andrew Tate

Tate not too long ago tweeted out a photograph of him filling up one in every of his prized Bugatti supercars with gasoline. Within the tweet, he boasted about his automobile assortment whereas immediately addressing Greta Thunberg.

He talked about Bugatti, pictured within the picture, in addition to a pair of Ferrari 812 Competiziones. Tate additionally stated he had thirty different automobiles in his assortment. Within the publish, the controversial persona requested Thunberg for her e-mail tackle in order that he may ship her an inventory of all his autos. Many felt this was an try to impress Greta right into a dialogue about his carbon footprint.

Thunberg didn’t reply for a day, however when she did, she hit again onerous. The activist responded with a joke, suggesting that somebody who would have such an costly automobile assortment and feels the necessity to brag about their carbon emissions on Twitter have to be compensating for one thing.

Andrew Tate is a former skilled kickboxer who has turn out to be an internet influencer. He gained notoriety in 2022 as clips of his regressive takes on relationships and ladies had been unfold on social media websites by his followers. After an enormous social media marketing campaign to have Tate de-platformed, he was banned from Fb, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Noticeably absent from the dialog was Twitter. It’s because Tate was already banned on the platform for his controversial views on the #MeToo motion and victims of sexual harassment and assault.

That stated, he wouldn’t be left with out an official foothold on mainstream social media for very lengthy. Twitter, below new CEO Elon Musk, unbanned quite a few accounts in November, together with Tate’s.

Whereas many netizens had been disenchanted by this transfer, if the previous kickboxer hadn’t been unbanned, Greta Thunberg could by no means have had the possibility to make the tweet she did.

Twitter reacts to Greta Thunberg response for Andrew Tate

Thunberg’s response to Tate’s try at trolling her has shortly gone viral, receiving over 750,000 likes inside a number of hours, in addition to over 100,000 retweets. The controversial persona had 100,000 likes on his authentic tweet regardless of receiving extra views on his publish.

Many Twitter customers reacting to Thunberg’s response had been delighted by the sheer savagery she displayed in her reply.

@GretaThunberg Do not name your self a local weather activist Greta, if it's important to burn folks like that.

@GretaThunberg Hey. Sure, police please. I might prefer to report the homicide of Andrew Tate.

@GretaThunberg Immense burn. Ideas and prayers to Tate's manhood, or lack thereof. Get up males, this isn't the hero you're searching for.

Others think about her reply to be a late entry within the operating for finest tweet of the 12 months.

@GretaThunberg Who'd have thought 2022 Twitter would peak so late within the day

@GretaThunberg I believed I might by no means see a higher tweet than "me and my pals would have killed ET with hammers" and but right here we're.

Whereas there is probably not an official award for Tweet of the 12 months, Greta Thunberg will surely have a compelling case for the most effective tweet of 2022

