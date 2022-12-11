Sunday, December 11, 2022
Latest:

Home-The Courier

Mccourier is an online news magazine that covers a wide range of different topics.

Cliff collapses onto California beach in a massive roar of dust and rocks, video shows
World 

Cliff collapses onto California beach in a massive roar of dust and rocks, video shows

Nidhi Gandhi

Dramatic video shot by two California information helicopters exhibits a cliff collapsing onto a Palos Verdes Estates seaside on the Southern California coast.

A KTTV video exhibits an infinite plume of rocks and dirt plunging to the seaside, whereas a KCBS video exhibits a pickup truck parked under the cliff being roughly shoved apart by the falling particles.

Nobody was injured within the 10 a.m. collapse Friday, Dec. 9, close to Rosita Place, town of Palos Verdes Estates stated in a information launch.

The seaside has been closed whereas consultants consider the protection of the world, the discharge stated.

“We have been sitting there calmly, and the subsequent factor you recognize, there’s simply dust on the hillside and many smoke and dirt flying via the air,” Tim French instructed KCBS.

Please cease tossing marshmallows into Mauna Loa lava, Hawaii mayor asks

What does Mauna Loa eruption seem like from area? See mesmerizing satellite tv for pc pictures

See also  How Fake Hackers are Affecting the Russia-Ukraine Crisis?

You May Also Like

Resistance to Rome has a new quality | Free press

mccadmin
Man who filmed shooting response acquitted of obstruction

Man who filmed shooting response acquitted of obstruction

Nidhi Gandhi
Mar-a-Lago special master case goes before appeals court

Mar-a-Lago special master case goes before appeals court

Nidhi Gandhi