Cliff collapses onto California beach in a massive roar of dust and rocks, video shows

Dramatic video shot by two California information helicopters exhibits a cliff collapsing onto a Palos Verdes Estates seaside on the Southern California coast.

A KTTV video exhibits an infinite plume of rocks and dirt plunging to the seaside, whereas a KCBS video exhibits a pickup truck parked under the cliff being roughly shoved apart by the falling particles.

Nobody was injured within the 10 a.m. collapse Friday, Dec. 9, close to Rosita Place, town of Palos Verdes Estates stated in a information launch.

The seaside has been closed whereas consultants consider the protection of the world, the discharge stated.

“We have been sitting there calmly, and the subsequent factor you recognize, there’s simply dust on the hillside and many smoke and dirt flying via the air,” Tim French instructed KCBS.

