Clickstream Analytics Market Research Report 2021: Share, Size, Trends, Analysis, Key Players and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Clickstream Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” The global clickstream analytics market size reached a value of US$ XX Million in 2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Clickstream analytics is a tool that assists in collecting, reporting, and analyzing user behavior on a specific website. It also helps in identifying customer trends, discovering new mediums, and increasing conversion. Additionally, it relies on web server log files to monitor and measure data about routing, stickiness, page views, and the number of unique and returning visitors.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Clickstream Analytics Market Trends:

The digital transformation of core business processes using advanced technologies like big data has increased the datavolume worldwide. This represents one of the major factors influencing the demand for clickstream analytics to understand and analyze the data and optimize the customer experience. Moreover, e-commerce business operators use clickstream data to determine the effectiveness of the site in conversions and transactions. In addition, the thriving e-commerce industry on account of the increasing penetration of the internet and boosting sales of smartphones is contributing to market growth. Apart from this, clickstream data can be combined with other websites and application-specific data to enhance customer satisfaction, which is impelling the market growth.

Global Clickstream Analytics Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Adobe Inc., Connexity (Symphony Technology Group), DISQO Inc., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Splunk Inc. and Talend.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on component, deployment mode, application and industry vertical.

Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Application:

Click Path Optimization

Website/Application Optimization

Customer Analysis

Basket Analysis and Personalization

Traffic Analysis

Others

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Travel and Hospitality

Retail and E-commerce

Government

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:( United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico,Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

