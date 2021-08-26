“Clickbait”: The new Netflix miniseries pursues a crime based on social media

It debuted on the streaming platform this Wednesday, August 25th, and has eight episodes. It’s a mysterious thriller.

It’s called “Clickbait,” it’s Netflix’s new miniseries – it debuted on the platform this Wednesday, August 25th – and it’s an eight-episode mysterious thriller. The production promises to match the trends of the catalog but is not praised by critics.

The story begins with a family dinner where the mother – the eldest of the group – celebrates her birthday. Everyone looks happy except for the woman sitting at the end of the table. That woman is Pia Brewer, who didn’t like her mother’s joint gift.

Pia accuses his brother Nick of being controlled by his wife Sophie. Nick is furious and tells his sister to pack up and leave immediately. Pia decides to go out at night to relax and get drunk. At the disco, he drops his cell phone in the toilet. She hurries home already drunk, puts her cell phone in a rice bottle and goes to bed.

The next day he goes to work – Pia is a nurse. One of his teenage patients showed him a video that went viral of an abused man holding a sign that reads “I abuse women” and another that reads “If five million hits, I’ll die.” Pia is completely shocked when she realizes that the man is her brother Nick.

On the one hand, he doesn’t think Nick could abuse women. On the other hand, he has no idea who is trying to kidnap, hit and threaten him. Nick was a simple physiotherapist, after all, and the two were close. She speaks to a colleague of Nick’s, who tells her he should have come to a meeting earlier but never showed up.

Pia goes to her brother’s house to meet her sister-in-law Sophie and her two nephews. The two decide to report the case to the police while vigorously defending Nick – at the same time, the video begins to add hundreds of thousands of views and is increasingly shared.

The investigator is Roshan Amir, a detective specializing in missing persons who will be trying to find out who put the video online and trying to remove it from social media. Later a second video appears: This time Nick holds up a sign that reads: “I killed a woman.”

The pressure and tension continue – and the story evolves into a more traditional mystery trying to find out who was behind this kidnapping. Little by little, the narrative reveals clues to Nick and other characters who compose the plot and help clarify what happened.

If the first episode serves to locate and contextualize the story and explain the original premise in Pia’s eyes, the rest is told from the perspective of different characters. In one of the chapters we have the perspective of detective Roshan Amiri, then there are episodes that focus on Sophie, Nick’s online lover, a reporter named Ben Park, the brother of a woman discovered in the investigation, and the eldest son of Nick and Sophie focus .

The cast includes names such as Adrian Grenier, Zoe Kazan, Betty Gabriel, Phoenix Raei, Camaron Engels, Jaylin Fletcher, Ian Meadows, Elizabeth Alexander, Abraham Lim, Becca Lish and Salme Geransar. The project was started by Tony Ayres and Christian White.

