Cleer Scene Is A Bluetooth Speaker To Challenge JBL’s Charge

The Cleer Scene is a great-sounding wi-fi speaker and is at the moment accessible in crimson and gray … [+] colorways. Cleer

JBL might be one of many best-known names in Bluetooth audio system. The model’s Cost and Flip fashions persistently prime the bestseller lists, with good cause. They’re extremely well-built and sound nice. Now San Diego-based Cleer has determined to problem JBL with its Scene wi-fi speaker.

Cleer’s Scene is a fantastically constructed transportable speaker barely bigger than the JBL Flip however smaller than the corporate’s Cost mannequin. At present, it’s solely accessible in gray or crimson colorways, but when gross sales take off, I can think about we’ll see a alternative of many extra colours, identical to JBL gives with its speaker vary

Cleer makes fabulous wi-fi headphones and earbuds, so there’s no cause to suspect that Scene could be any totally different. This can be a speaker with a high-quality end and a pleasant little bit of aptitude. It has a horizontal LED alongside its lipped entrance and performs a languid startup and shutdown chime that borders on being a bit bluesy.

The Scene wi-fi speaker from Cleer contains a trendy LED on the entrance and a row of management … [+] buttons alongside its prime. Cleer

Turning on the speaker for the primary time prompts pairing mode in order that Scene is able to shake fingers together with your smartphone or pill. On the speaker’s rear are an influence button, a Bluetooth pairing button for connecting with different units, and a water-resistant compartment that reveals a USB-C charging port and a 3.5mm enter for connecting analog audio sources.

In the meantime, on the highest of the speaker are quantity – and quantity + controls, a multifunction play/pause button alongside a microphone button that turns the built-in mic on and off. Having a microphone in a transportable speaker is kind of uncommon as not many supply a speakerphone perform in order that they can be utilized for convention calls, however extra on that later.

This new speaker gives an exceptionally clear sound with excellent definition within the treble vary and tight and rhythmic bass, though it’s not fairly as deep because the JBL Cost. Opinion tends to separate with regards to bass; many individuals wish to really feel the low frequencies, whereas others want to listen to them. This speaker will swimsuit individuals who would relatively hear than really feel bass notes.

On the rear of the Cleer Scene there’s a energy button, Bluetooth pairing button, plus a water-resistant … [+] compartment concealing a USB-C charging port and auxiliary enter. Cleer

The sound produced by Scene is supplied by a few 48mm neodymium dynamic driver items which are twinned with two passive radiators for beefing up the bass with a stable sound that brings a toe-tapping high quality to the music. This can be a competent speaker which additionally appears nice.

Cleer’s Scene is designed for use nearly anyplace, due to its IPX7 waterproof ranking. This implies it could actually face up to being dropped in water as much as one meter deep for as much as half-hour. So, if the speaker by chance will get dropped within the pool or is ignored within the rain, it would nonetheless work advantageous. The general design is rugged and the built-in rechargeable battery can hold the occasion going for as much as 12 hours on one cost.

As I discussed earlier, Cleer Scene additionally works nicely as a speakerphone as a result of it has a built-in echo and noise-canceling microphone together with Bluetooth profiles to make it capable of deal with calls. These options make it excellent for making and taking telephone calls or to be used as a speaker on a Zoom name so everybody can hear what’s occurring. For these nonetheless utilizing FM radios or Walkmans, there’s even a 3.5mm analog enter for connecting legacy units.

The Cleer Scene is IPX7 rated which suggests it could actually face up to being dropped in water for as much as 30 … [+] minutes. Cleer

The construct high quality of this speaker is exemplary. It has a comfortable silicone-type bass that allows it to be positioned on nearly any floor with out scratching or vibrating and spoiling the music, even with the bass turned up. Quantity ranges are excessive and the speaker is highly effective sufficient to supply music for a household barbecue or pool occasion. With its comfortable and durable base, the speaker will be positioned on nearly anyplace and gained’t transfer round, even when the bass is turned as much as max.

Verdict: The Cleer Scene is a superb Bluetooth speaker that’s fantastically constructed and with nice sound. The inclusion of a microphone for telephone calls or video conferences is especially welcome. The transportable speaker market is crowded now and there’s a lot to select from. The Cleer Scene is a superb alternative and up there in sound high quality and end with JBL’s excellent vary of Bluetooth audio system just like the Flip and Cost. In order for you a water-resistant speaker that sounds excellent and might play for as much as 12 hours, the Cleer Scene ought to be in your shortlist.

Pricing & Availability: The Cleer Scene wi-fi speaker is obtainable from cleeraudio.co.uk or Amazon UK in crimson and gray finishes and prices £99 / €119.

Extra data: www.cleeraudio.com

Tech Specs: