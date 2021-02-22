Clear Aligners Market to reach US$ 7,665.49 Mn in 2027- Align Technology, Great Lakes Dental Technologies, TP Orthodontics, DynaFlex

The global clear aligners market is expected to reach US$ 7,665.49 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,953.10 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 16.9% from 2019-2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the global clear aligners market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The key factors that are driving the growth of the market are the growing prevalence of dental problems, rising incidence of malocclusions in children, and an increase in demand for dental cosmetic procedures. However, the high cost of clear aligners is expected to hamper the market during the forecast period.

Clear Aligners Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

The clear aligners market majorly consists of players such as Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Institut Straumann AG, 3M, Henry Schein, Inc., Align Technology, Inc., Great Lakes Dental Technologies, SCHEU DENTAL GmbH, TP Orthodontics, Inc., and DynaFlex among others. Several companies are concentrating on organic strategies, such as product launch and product approvals. For instance, in June 2019, Danaher expanded its dental business under the name of Envista Holdings Corporation.

The global clear aligners market, based on the type, was segmented into polyurethane plastic, polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG), and poly-vinyl chloride (PVC). In 2018, the polyurethane plastic segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the polyurethane plastic segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming year. Technological development in polyurethane plastic and its high acceptance by dentists are the significant factors driving the growth of the segment. The other significant factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing adoption of polyurethane plastic clear aligners in the future.

The factors contributing to the growth of clear aligners market in the countries of Asia Pacific are the rising development of clear aligners and a growing number of players operating across the country conferring the highest manufacturing of the clear aligners. Furthermore, the presence of supportive government initiatives and research in the field of cosmetic dentistry also boosts the market growth.

To comprehend global Clear Aligners market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

