Cleanroom Technology Market 2021 Is Booming Worldwide with Leading Key Players – Azbil Corporation

Cleanroom Technology Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Cleanroom Technology Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2021. This is a latest report, covering the Post COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The cleanroom technology market was valued at USD 3.87 billion in 2019 and expected to reach a value of USD 5.04 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Competitive Landscape

The cleanroom technology market is moderately fragmented. The capital requirements for setting up new businesses can be prohibitively high in a few regions. Moreover, market incumbents have a considerable advantage over new entrants, particularly in gaining access to distribution channels and R&D activities. New entrants must be mindful of regular changes in manufacturing and trade regulations in the industry. New entrants can leverage economies-of-scale advantages.

Industry News and Updates:

– In May 2020, Exyte AG and Univercells Technologies, which is a provider of novel biomanufacturing technologies for economic and scalable viral production, are entering into a global partnership for optimized construction of standardized and flexible GMP manufacturing facilities for vaccine development.

– In May 2020, Qioptiq, a subsidiary of Excelitas Technologies, held a ground-breaking ceremony to mark the beginning of construction for a new factory in Germany. The company has planned to invest about USD 27 million in this expansion of its production capacities. The new site has an initial acreage of approximately 18,000 sqm. The proposed facility will house state-of-the-art ISO 5 cleanrooms and other production-related offices.

The cleanroom technology market has earned some encouraging strides on the back of the adoption of cleanrooms in manufacturing environments. Regulatory constraints and consumer requirements for better quality products in these environments have augmented the steady evolution of the market.

– The market is witnessing a rise in investments from the government agencies and private organizations to finance the R&D activities in small companies striving to advance their initial discoveries to commercial development. For instance, the Department of Health and Human Services Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs offer financial assistance to small companies endeavoring to advance their initial discoveries to commercial development. ?

– Sectors that demand cleanroom environments had made influential manufacturing expansions in 2019 and cleanroom developers have taken part in multimillion-dollar projects for space, pharmaceutical, hi-tech, and industrial production.?

– The majority of builds observed in the pharmaceutical sector in 2019 were in Europe and the United States. Ireland has been a special place of interest for construction and is considered a strategic location for companies during the upcoming withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union.?

– For instance, WHP Engineering has been profoundly involved with the biotherapeutics industry. In the middle of 2019, the United Kingdom-based company completed a USD 6.7 million agreement with ADC Bio for its Welsh manufacturing plant, which produces antibody-drug conjugates.?

Key Market Trends:

High Efficiency Filters to Witness Significant Growth Over the Forecast Period

– High-efficiency filters employ laminar or turbulent airflow principles. These cleanroom filters usually are 99% or more efficient in removing particles bigger than 0.3 microns from the air supply. Apart from removing small particles, these filters in cleanrooms can be used for straightening the airflow in unidirectional cleanrooms.

– The velocity of the air, as well as the spacing and arrangement of these filters, affects both the concentration of particulates and the formation of turbulent pathways and zones, where particles can accumulate and mitigate through the cleanroom.

– The market growth is directly related to the demand for cleanroom technologies. With changing consumer needs, companies are investing in R&D departments.

– Japan is a pioneer in this market, with a significant portion of its population aged above 50 years and requiring medical care, thereby driving the use of cleanroom technology.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

